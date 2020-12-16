Give bipartisan supermajorities in the House and Senate credit for passing a defense spending bill that outright ignores juvenile and divisive demands by President Trump. If only they had dealt this way with his obscene tantrums from the beginning.
Trump promises a veto of the must-pass, nearly trillion-dollar bill. He weirdly says it’s pro- China. He also is mad that it doesn’t repeal a law vital to safeguarding the free flow of ideas online, Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. That fit of pique, revenge on social media companies the president hates, came atop an earlier ultimatum not to rename military bases honoring Confederate war heroes. Which is to say, the commander in chief insisted the U.S. military honor traitors to the Union, defenders of slavery, in perpetuity.
Legislators effectively rolled their eyes. They are also forcing Trump to slow his precipitous withdrawals from Afghanistan and Germany. Now the president must pick how he wishes to be humiliated: reverse his stance and sign the bill, or veto it and invite an override.
Another provision that makes this an especially important piece of legislation is the Corporate Transparency Act authored by New York’s Carolyn Maloney. To prevent nefarious characters, including terrorist financiers, from using anonymous shell companies to hide their illicit activities, it would require companies to disclose their actual owners at the time the company is formed.
That will prevent future shenanigans like the Midtown officer tower at 650 5th Ave., which, as proven by former then- U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, was secretly owned by fronts for the Iranian government before a judge forced its forfeiture, which constituted a breach of international sanctions.
Kudos to Maloney, who’s been beating this drum since 2009, for giving the good guys another tool to choke off funding streams that underwrite terrorism and other nasty conduct.
— New York Daily News (TNS)