As I am sure many locals may have noticed, there has been a growing debate over Portville Central School staying open in the wake of several cases of COVID-19 in the district.
There have been opinions published on both side, and I am sure my opinion on the matter will be clear by the end of my bit, but I also would like to address an additional issue that has emerged during the controversy.
To my awareness, only one opinion widely circulated was authored by an individual directly impacted by Portville Central’s COVID-19 policy. Yet dozens of alumni have rushed to their computers to ensure their voices are heard on a topic that has absolutely no effect on them whatsoever.
People appear shocked to discover the students of Portville are more than just political pawns. We have thoughts and voices. I, myself, am a Portville student. We are simply asserting that we are intelligent and aware enough to know the risks of remaining open. It may concern us with varying intensity, but it is indisputable this has caused significant stress for all of us.
We are becoming tired of being spoken over on this topic. Everyone seems to have an opinion on our safety, but we can not get a word in edgewise. This keeps happening, over and over.
THERE are claims that the kids are oblivious, the kids want to be in school, the kids need to play sports, but has anyone asked the kids? It can be seen what happens when one of the kids all are yelling over builds a microphone and makes their voice heard — people pour out of the woodwork, screaming even louder.
Stop yelling over us. Stop patronizing us. This is an issue that affects students and teachers, no one else.
So don’t tell me to just “not to be scared of COVID.” I am, rightfully. COVID-19 has been on a warpath strewn with lost lives and damaged communities, and it is clearly coming straight towards us, as we watch the numbers in Cattaraugus County rise exponentially.
Ancient Carthage wasn’t ignorant enough to laugh as Roman forces swarmed the city, and I will not be ignorant enough to laugh as COVID-19 swarms my school.
Currently, Portville students all report to school every day. Each day, one-third of each high school class attends their classes from a separate location, such as the lecture hall, for the senior class. But the third in the separate location rotates daily, so if each third is groups A, B and C, then on Monday A and B are together attending classes regularly, then on Tuesday, B and C, and on Wednesday, A and C.
So, effectively, in a three-day rotation, every student has come in contact with their whole class. This method of “hybrid” learning is merely a façade, and does nothing to truly isolate students from each other, a major concern for those of us waiting idly for the next COVID case.
But someone who graduated in, say, 2016, wouldn’t know that, thus invalidating their opinion on how safe we are. We are perfectly capable of evaluating our safety for ourselves.
And I, for one, am here to tell you I do not feel safe.
I am not confident that Portville will/has been able to contain a coronavirus outbreak. I’m not saying we need to go remote immediately, but I cannot conceive any reason the appropriate response to multiple COVID-19 clusters is not to review our preventative measures.
If Portville wants its students to stop speaking out against them, perhaps giving us a conduit to express our concerns would be beneficial, or giving students any notion of choice.
Currently, students who choose to attend classes remotely are marked “unexcused absence,” unfairly incentivizing students to attend in-person, despite their unease. I cannot comprehend how no one foresaw students begrudging attending in person with no option and no ability to voice their concerns.
We are not asking for the school to shut down forever and ever, right this very second, like some people seem to believe, but we are simply requesting a seat at the table if we are on the menu. Patronizing us and failing to heed our concerns is an invocation for contempt, and I have heard enough to know it is spreading amongst the students like wildfire.
(Olivia Marshall is a senior at Portville Central School.)