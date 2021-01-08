Gov. Andrew Cuomo needs to stop talking about fining hospitals for slow administration of COVID-19 vaccines, but he’s not wrong that they need to do a better job.
Cuomo issued an ultimatum Monday, telling hospitals to use the vaccine doses issued to them within seven days or lose them. He also warned that hospitals that fail to expeditiously use the vaccine could face $100,000 state fines.
Fining hospitals is a terrible idea, governor. They have enough challenges.
But Cuomo’s stance of “constructive impatience” is fair, and it’s one we share. “I don’t want the vaccine in a refrigerator,” Cuomo said. “I want it in someone’s arm.”
We agree. And, if some hospitals are having trouble finding arms, the vaccines should go to places where they’ll be used.
”If one hospital isn’t performing, we can use other hospitals,” Cuomo told reporters during a Zoom conference. He added: “I do have a problem with the hospitals saying they’re going to participate, receiving a scarce vaccine and not administering it.”
Cuomo pointed to state Health Department data showing that only about 46% of the vaccine doses sent to New York hospitals have been used to inoculate front-line health care workers, in the first tier of groups to get the initial doses, based on federal guidance.
Cuomo hinted at an expansion of vaccination venues. “Part of the state’s effort will be a special focus on poor communities,” he said, noting there are plans to set up “pop-up vaccination centers” while also utilizing churches and community centers. Maybe that would help.
If New York and other states accelerate their vaccination programs, it’s possible that members of the general public can be vaccinated in large numbers in April, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, told Newsday on Monday.
”I think by the time we get to April, we will be at that point where a normal man or woman who has no underlying condition and no reason to be at a high risk, can get vaccinated if they want to,” the newspaper quoted Fauci as saying.
We’d love to see that, but we’re not encouraged by the start.
”That has not been going as quickly as we would have liked,” Cuomo said.
We’ll echo that.
— Tribune News Service