The holidays are a time for family and togetherness, for visiting loved ones and reflecting on the bonds that unite us.
In a typical year, at least. This year, the forced separation brought on by the coronavirus pandemic has rendered unsafe the prospect of visiting Grandma and Grandpa for many families, particularly when those elderly relatives are in long-term care facilities.
The isolation of the stay-at-home orders earlier in the year took a terrible toll on seniors, who faced double jeopardy due to the predatory nature of the virus on the weakened immune systems of our silver-haired generations as well as the psychological damage brought on by being cut off from family.
Many families and nursing homes stepped up to provide videoconferencing devices in order to stay connected with the seniors in their lives. This is commendable.
Now, although some facilities have cautiously allowed visitation in certain circumstances, spiking case numbers and the shocking death toll in nursing homes and long-term care facilities make visiting in person a risky proposition at best.
Independent seniors can decide for themselves whether risking their health in order to see a grandchild or great-grandchild with their time remaining is a worthwhile trade-off, but given the virus’s propensity to spread quickly in long-term facilities, virtual visits are still the safest way forward.
With all the hustle and bustle of the holidays it’s easy to push off catching up, to shrug and say “I’m too busy today” with the baking and the shopping and the gift wrapping.
There has never been a year in which it is more important to remain in close contact with seniors and to wish them a merry Christmas or happy holidays.
Video is best where possible, but of course some families or facilities will not be able to make this happen due to staffing or technological challenges. A phone call is fine as well. Even a handwritten letter can brighten someone’s day and help them feel remembered and cared for.
The medium is less important than the effort.
This is the season to make a weekly or daily effort to connect with seniors. Such conversations can be difficult if the person at the other end of the line or camera is hard of hearing, or their minds have begun to fade. It can be uncomfortable.
But it’s a simple gift that costs nothing but a little time and emotional investment.
Remember the seniors in your life this holiday season.
— Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)