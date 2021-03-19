The sanctity and security of the U.S. Capitol has not been breached since that woeful day in January. But whispers and threats circulate in dark corners of the internet, and a nation remains on edge.
Lawmakers, Capitol Police, the National Guard, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, all are vigilant. Security fencing and razor wire continue to slash across this country’s seat of democracy. A clear message has been sent: “We are ready for the next attack.”
This message does not quite hit the mark. Rather, our country should exemplify the words of President Theodore Roosevelt: “Speak softly and carry a big stick.”
We must encourage the appearance of business as usual, all the while being prepared to intervene in any further disruptions of our seat of government.
The events of Jan. 6 are etched in this country’s memory forever. Lawmakers and citizens were understandably shaken.
Nonetheless, two months later the Capitol should not continue to look like an armed encampment. Playing literal and symbolic defense every day unwittingly plays into the hands of those who thought they could influence politics and policy with violence. The obvious physical presence of heightened security measures — heightened fear — does not mesh with the aura we want to emanate from the heart of our country.
A bulking up of security is justifiable, especially given the spike in threats against lawmakers, as reported by Capitol Police. And Jan. 6 response protocols required review and revision The Capitol Police’s chief during the riots resigned on Jan. 7. The acting chief, Yogananda Pittman, has called for an increase in staff and the creation of a dedicated “stand-ready” force, 80 officers strong, equipped to respond to emergencies at any time.
The delays that prevented National Guard troops from arriving on-scene quickly enough to assist the overwhelmed Capitol Police are under scrutiny. C ommunications issues that kept the FBI’s warnings about the mob’s potential for violence from being properly disseminated are certainly being intensely examined, as well.
Evaluation and adjustment: These are commonsense moves. An ever-present show of force is too much. The goal should be to be “prepared” but “behind the scenes.”
Roosevelt was speaking about foreign policy when he coined the “big stick” approach, but the general idea is applicable. His figurative “big stick” was quiet and invisible strength. Not security fences. Not armed officers. Not a uniformed military force. We want solid security at the ready, not in plain sight.
