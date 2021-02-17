Apple has delivered on a promise to clarify and curtail what data from users is gathered by apps.
Instead of a lengthy privacy agreement in fine print that no one reads, that information now is posted in plain language under the new “App Privacy” heading in the Apple app store for people to peruse before downloading a new app.
Additionally, in the spring, Apple will require many apps to ask users whether they want their information to be tracked for targeted advertising purposes — or not.
This is a forward-thinking move that allows privacy-conscious consumers to decide for themselves their level of comfort with sharing personal information. Other tech giants should follow suit.
Data gathering and sharing has been going on for years. At first glance, there may seem nothing obviously nefarious about it — tech companies gather information on users and sell it to third-party marketing and advertising companies to raise revenue. These companies then use the data to target advertisements to individual users, and this is how costs to users remain low or nonexistent.
Many users don’t mind and may even appreciate the practice, as such advertisements can be convenient. But plenty of individuals are uncomfortable with the custom and don’t want their information shared. They are right to see that sacrificing data privacy is too high a price to pay for minor benefits.
There have been too many instances in recent years of serious data breaches or more sensitive information being shared without user knowledge.
Apple’s move is changing the landscape, but it is not yet known exactly what kind of impact this will have on advertising revenues. The change is voluntary for users, but surveys indicate that a majority will opt not to be tracked. Google has said it is moving away from using third-party cookies (another bit of tracking tech that benefits advertisers) in its Chrome browser.
Facebook already has proclaimed its concern that data collection ultimately will hurt small businesses, but it seems doubtful this is the platform’s primary concern.
Facebook and Microsoft could join Apple proactively rather than waiting to be forced by lawmakers, who at this time are setting their sights on Silicon Valley due to a variety of regulatory concerns.
In the end, tech companies should move away from collecting user data altogether and leave it to advertisers and marketing experts to do their jobs. In the meantime, Apple’s change in policy is an appropriate step toward giving consumers the power to decide the measure of privacy they want — or are willing to cede.
— Tribune News Service