As I sit gazing out my picture windows after the big snowfall, the sky is bright blue. The morning sun glances off the snowy boughs, causing blustery, small avalanches to fall from the high limbs of the towering pines across the street and down the road.
It is a picture-perfect winter morning in Western New York, the kind where kids of my generation would still climb on buses and walk to school because the snow wasn’t that deep. Just pretty. On the way to school, we’d dodge snowballs thrown by our summer companions and heave a few back. Boys and girls would slide by each other on the beaten down, snowy paths. We’d make snowballs and hide them, so they would be icy hard if we needed them on the way home to lunch or after school.
It was a happy time of year because Christmas was coming and, with it, Christmas vacation. For me, there was a young, brown dog that would always venture out of his yard to greet me, as we kids walked by in the morning, at lunchtime and in the afternoon to and from school. I’d first spotted him in the early fall when he was not much more than a stumbling puppy. He’d come to the edge of his property and then to me. He would follow me. I’d walk him back to his property and tell him to stay as I hurried on.
Each day it would be the same. He’d wiggle his little butt, tucking what was left of his docked tail and greet me.
At home I had an older — ancient, really — black terrier called Tiny that really belonged to the family. Not very playful, at this time of year she was happy to snuggle in the blanket in my doll’s cradle while I in my blanket veil played Mary with Joseph and the baby Jesus — Tiny being the baby.
I’d had a wonderful, buff-colored Cocker spaniel named Taffy, until Taffy developed a taste for the neighbor’s chickens and my father, to keep peace in the neighborhood, sent my dog away. He never told me where and my only hope was that Taffy had gone to a hunting friend of my Dad’s and was happily flushing pheasants and such.
Being a dog lover from an early age, it was kind of inevitable that I would encourage Bucky to follow me home, where I would happily announce to my mother, “Look what followed me home.”
I’m not sure how well my innocent chicanery worked the fifth or sixth time Bucky “followed me home.”
It was a simple deception. I’d end up taking Bucky back to his owners, or they would pick him up after the husband got out of work. Back then, moms stayed at home and Bucky’s owner had a crawling baby around the house and an older toddler. They were too young to throw a ball or a stick to Bucky, and he was prone to pulling on the diaper of the crawling baby boy and carrying him around the house.
With Christmas vacation came no reason to walk by Bucky’s house and cajole him into following me home. Instead, there was house cleaning and decorating for the holidays, getting a tree from the Boy Scouts and bringing it home to decorate. There were trips to the stores on Wellsville’s Main Street — Newberry’s, Grants, Western Auto and the Outdoor Store — to buy gifts with the nickels and dimes and quarters saved from allowances.
There was sledding downhill into the lot where we’d played baseball in the summer. There was building snow forts to hide in during the day and, for some, there was ice skating on the lagoon in the park. Not for me, though, my ankles were too weak.
When Christmas Eve arrived, our older brothers and sisters led us around the snow-covered streets to serenade our neighbors with off-key but beautiful Christmas carols. Once again, I got to visit Bucky’s house and, despite the crowd, the brown pup found me, joined the crowd as we went on to the next, and on to the next house, until I arrived back home.
With a refrain as familiar as “I’ll be home for Christmas,” my parents heard me say, “Look what followed me home,” when Bucky squeezed through the door.
They were not amused. When a knock came on the door a short time later none of us were surprised. Bucky’s owner was standing there with a collar and leash in hand. For a few minutes, my parents conversed with him. Then they turned to me where I sat cross-legged snuggling Bucky in my arms. The man approached me, stretched out his hand, giving me the collar and leash.
“Take care of him. Merry Christmas.”
