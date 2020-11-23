With pandemic numbers hitting new highs, it would be natural to be inclined toward negativity. But the news is not all bad. The U.S. economy had a surprisingly strong showing in October, reflective of the resilience of the American people.
Nationally, employers added 638,000 jobs, and the unemployment rate dropped to 6.9%. Manufacturing, construction and retail showed growth.
There should be some optimism in the air.
It’s important to seek balance in all things, especially our attitudes. And leaders must continue to balance pandemic health precautions against a struggling economy.
Even at the current pace of economic recovery, COVID-19 will continue to have its way with America’s financial fortunes for several years. Keeping up with headlines about record numbers of cases and taking precautions against contracting and spreading the virus are necessary. But panic serves no good purpose. Negativity is counterproductive.
Though the virus has shaken our country to its foundation, with partisan polarization morphing into ideological stances on the best and most appropriate response, we must keep our chins up. Remember the positive. And follow what we know to be the best practices available: masking, hand-washing and social distancing.
The economic figures call for optimism while the case count calls for vigilance.
It’s possible to exercise both at the same time.
— Tribune News Service