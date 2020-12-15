It’s a free country, but a mechanic can’t hang up a shingle and call himself a doctor — or vice-versa. In many professions, that’s as it should be; consumers deserve protection from fraudsters and even from well-intentioned incompetents.
But since the 1950s, states have been requiring licenses for an ever-expanding number of industries, mandating hundreds of training hours and steep fees for jobs where there’s little benefit to the public or would-be practitioners from such high bars to entering the field.
That may be good for bureaucrats and for a few entrenched businesses, but it’s bad for the rest of us.
One example that should make your head hurt: Someone in New York State trying to earn money braiding natural hair needs a license requiring 300 hours of training. That’s more than triple the training hours needed for prospective armed security guards or home health aides, both jobs with higher life-or-death stakes than doing cornrows.
That’s not where the hair-raising stupidity stops. Regulations require immigrants to get attestation of their braiding experience from their home country consulates if they seek to bypass the state’s training requirements. Others bar applicants from obtaining a license if they’re four months behind on child support, which makes little sense. How is someone who’s behind on child support payments supposed to earn enough to pay child support?
There’s piles of research showing how occupational licensing has gone astray, not just in New York but across the U.S. Too frequently, whether a profession requires a license has less to do with consumer protection than with industry protectionism. And states thoughtlessly use licensing as a cash cow, milking $40 application fees from would-be farriers and acupuncturists to help pad government coffers.
If politicians can’t figure this one out, someone ought to yank their licenses to practice.
Oh, wait...
— New York Daily News (TNS)