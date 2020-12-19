New York has $3 billion in unused federal pandemic aid, and 13 days left to spend it. Here's a thought: Give it to the groups that desperately need it to help desperate people.
Why that even needs to be said is baffling. Yet the Cuomo administration seems to be waffling over whether using the aid to help charities that serve vulnerable people is a proper use of the funds, even though other states have done exactly that.
The state says allowed uses of the aid, included in March in the $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, are narrowly defined. Charities and lawmakers say it's just a poor excuse for not giving them money.
While this parsing has been going on, more and more people in New York and across the country have been falling into poverty as various forms of federal pandemic aid run out.
The first blame for this goes to U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and his Republican colleagues, who, after mushrooming the national debt by at least $1.9 trillion to throw tax cuts to the wealthy and big corporations in 2017, suddenly rediscovered fiscal discipline in the midst of this national economic crisis.
The Cuomo administration's tight-fistedness when it comes to nonprofits, though, has added to the problem. There are plenty of charities dedicated to helping them, but the state has been stingy with them even in good times, relying on them to finance their services themselves on the hope that they'll be reimbursed later.
A $900 billion pandemic aid package is said to be taking shape in Washington, though it's still uncertain whether it will contain badly needed aid to state and local governments. And after taking heat for holding back all that CARES money, Mr. Cuomo now says the state will "advance" $1.5 billion to organizations with cash flow problems, though if that language means they'll have to make it up down the line, forgoing money in next year's budget, that's hardly a fair and compassionate solution.
We are in what qualifies as both a national disaster and, for the millions of people left out of work or with sharply reduced incomes, a personal one. Charities have stepped forward, taking it on faith that they'll be made whole. The state owes them, in every sense of the word. And when it has a few billion dollars just for this crisis, it's unconscionable not to pay it now.
— Times Union, Albany (TNS)