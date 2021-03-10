This, in the year of the pandemic, is a time to celebrate hard-working teachers. Most people have one teacher who stands out in their years of schooling — the one who demonstrated an active interest in their success and inspired them to be the best they could be.
For me, that person was Ronald Miller, retired Salamanca high School band director, who passed away in January after a more than 30-year battle with muscular dystrophy.
Think about the qualities you would like to see in your child’s teacher and you will see Ron. He was kind, empathetic, creative, talented and fun. But most of all, Ron was the epitome of outstanding character and he demonstrated daily for his students what it means to be a person of great moral integrity.
Ron approached every day with a caring and enthusiastic attitude. He was extremely upbeat and it was obvious that he wanted EVERY student to succeed, no matter their level of expertise on any given instrument. He made it clear that each person had his/her part in making the band sound good and without that person’s effort, the quality of the product would decline.
Ron came to Salamanca schools after serving in Vietnam, a huge testament in itself about his patriotism, character and willingness to make sacrifices. He spent a couple of years in Albany schools, but Tom Nazaro (Salamanca band director at the time) really wanted Ron as a colleague and convinced him to join the Salamanca Schools Instrumental Department.
For me, the impressive quality in Ron’s teaching was his desire to provide the absolute best opportunities for his students. After learning that I was interested in majoring in music, he encouraged me to study privately with a horn teacher. Even though he, as a trumpet player, was doing a terrific job teaching me during school, he knew that a horn teacher would have more expertise on my instrument and I should have the best opportunity to prepare for college auditions.
I was not yet old enough to drive and my mom did not have a license. Ron took it upon himself to take me to Pioneer High School, an hour’s drive in 1970, to study with the band director there. Factor in an hour lesson and you have a three-hour commitment, bi-weekly for two years. His only fee was for me to practice diligently.
It’s hard not to succeed with commitment like that.
I did pass the audition for my college of choice and I did follow in Ron’s footsteps, enjoying a meaningful career that combined music education and performance. Undoubtedly, he was the driving force behind my motivation to succeed.
There are numerous stories similar to mine. Ron had a way of finding unique and helpful opportunities for his students. Many participated in a variety of area honors bands, including all-county, all-state and all-nation. Some went on to become music educators and performers. And a great number of students stayed in touch and came back to the band room to visit many years after graduating.
Since Ron’s passing, his wife Nan has received bountiful cards and letters of appreciation detailing everything Ron did for them. Nan cites watching him conduct at concerts as one of her favorite memories: “He was always so expressive.”
She also shared, “Ron was a man of great character and aspired to pass that on to his students.” And his students agree. It was impossible to be in his presence and not feel the impact of all of his goodness.
His work ethic was demonstrated in the groups he piloted — the stage band, the pit bands for high school musicals and Village Players Community Theater, and the extremely successful Salamanca High School Marching Band. Ron took the initiative to start these groups and students thrived in the varied settings. The Marching Band performed elaborate halftime shows for the football games and marched in a multitude of parades, both locally and throughout the state, accumulating an abundance of trophies.
As a father, Ron shined brightly. His daughter Mindy fondly recalls that her dad sent her a letter every week during her college education. Who else can say that? She also admired his continuous positive attitude, despite his disease.
Son Steven remembers that they were the first to arrive at school and the last to leave. He is grateful for all the times his dad drove him to guitar lessons, rock concerts and honors groups before he was able to drive. He remains in awe of his dad’s dedication to his job and his family.
I am eternally thankful for the amazing lessons I learned from this man and I know so many others share my gratitude in having Ron Miller in their lives.
RIP, Ron. I’m sure Gabriel is ecstatic to have you conducting him!
(Hornist Bernice Schwartz is an accomplished music performer and longtime educator. A longtime member of the Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra in Michigan, she is an adjunct professor of music at Bowling Green State University in Ohio.)