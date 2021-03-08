The decisions (or the lack thereof) that made Texas’ power grid vulnerable to the calamitous winter storm that left millions without heat and water are undergoing fierce scrutiny. It’s past time.
Could regulators have done more to prepare for the storm? Could energy companies have done more to prepare for freezing conditions? Should lawmakers have pushed harder to force such companies to prepare?
Of course, the answer is “yes.” Now is the time for a reckoning, a realization: While it’s important to study the past to avoid repeating the same mistakes, the country must also look to its future and see the obvious — that America’s infrastructure as a whole needs some serious upkeep.
Democrats and Republicans alike have flirted with the idea of a sweeping infrastructure bill in recent years, and President Joe Biden’s team is working to outline such legislation. These efforts should proceed swiftly to invest in infrastructure, not only to help prevent crises, but also to jump-start an economy mired in the pandemic.
Despite being one of the richest countries in the world, the U.S. seems constantly to hover on the edge of disaster, with news of natural forces smashing through power grids and levies and fire prevention strategies on a yearly or monthly basis.
The American Society of Civil Engineers gave America’s infrastructure an overall grade of C-minus in its quadrennial report card. The last grade was D-plus and that report cited decades of underfunding and unheeded recommendations. The report notes “we are heading in the right direction, but a lot of work remains.”
There is opportunity in the recent economic and environmental devastation that grabs headlines and breaks hearts. In the aftermath of the Great Depression, the government put millions to work improving parks and building roads and bridges and airports. President Dwight Eisenhower’s interstate highway system remains the life veins of interstate travel.
A new and vigorous infrastructure package for America would fix what needs to be fixed and offer the promise of an economic boon.
The federal government must address the needs of American society in a way that can’t be tackled by states in a piecemeal fashion. The Lone Star State demonstrates keenly that it’s past time that our federal leaders moved to shore up the foundations of our federation. Congress should act swiftly to lead states in reversing the entropy chewing away at America’s foundations. Until this happens, society stands on shifting sands.
— Tribune News Service