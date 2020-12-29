As this year comes to an end, a lot of us are probably reflecting on just how challenging 2020 has been.
Kind of makes you wonder if babies born this year will admit in the future they were born in 2020 — or if they’ll use the detested year as an excuse of making themselves older or younger by saying they were born in 2019 or 2021.
Throughout most of this year, we’ve all been muzzled, so to speak, with mask wearing. When the country was first blind-sided with the pandemic, and masks and other personal protection equipment was scarce, we used anything to cover our mouths and noses.
There were the people who tied old bandanas or scarves over their faces, or stretched turtlenecks up over their mouths and noses. I even saw an employee in a retail store who appeared to have cut a piece of cloth from a worn, thin bed sheet for his face covering. People were doing whatever they could to comply with COVID guidelines in some fashion.
Later, as a few more disposable or surgical masks became available, more folks were seen wearing those coverings, probably too many days in a row, because some looked worse from the wear and were dirty — leading one to wonder if sinus infections could have been the unintended consequence.
These days, the cottage industries are making masks and neck gators in every style and design and selling them in places that include big box stores, gas stations, grocery stores, farmer’s markets, as well as online. Masks often reveal the personality or allegiance of their wearers, from those who wear face covers with dog or cat designs, to the logos of sports teams, schools, businesses and political candidates. Interesting that no one jumped on ugly face mask contests for the holiday season!
One thing noticed by older folks is that face covers tend to affect the other senses. I was speaking with an older woman wearing a mask, and at one point she said, “Can you speak up, I can’t hear with this thing on.”
Others have said they have to be careful with balance while walking and wearing a mask, especially for those who wear glasses that fog up.
There are the good points to wearing masks that include the following attributes:
• You don’t have to hide yawns anymore during boring meetings or gatherings.
• You can smirk at things or people who irritate you.
• You can stick your tongue out (maybe not as far) at things or people who really irritate you.
• Wearing any type of lipstick or make-up on the lower part of the face isn’t really necessary anymore.
• Hiding wrinkles and blemishes under the mask is something appreciated by many.
Some of the not-so-good points to wearing masks include:
• Smiles, no matter how big, usually can’t be seen by others, which is a bummer.
• Lip reading by those who have a hearing disability is null and void.
• Throwing kisses to someone at a distance probably won’t have the same effect, and could look a little weird.
• Not recognizing and passing by people you’ve known for a lifetime (which might be placed in the good category by some.)
I’m sure there are many more good and bad points, but until we are all past this contagious virus, hopefully through the now-available vaccines, most of us will likely keep wearing face covers for a while longer.
And for those who feel inconvenienced by wearing face covers for now, remember there are those among us who would love to get outside, shop during the holidays and gather, even in small crowds, if the only stipulation was to wear a mask.
They are the elderly and those with disabilities confined to their homes, or assisted living facilities or nursing homes.
Remember to telephone, Zoom or Facetime with them, or visit from a porch or through a window, since many have been so lonely these past 10 months. And sadly, many in these populations have been struck down by the disease, leaving behind devastated families this holiday season.
While visiting with my mom through her nursing home window on Christmas Eve, I assured her the family would be mailing or sending in presents to her room.
She then replied, “I wish I could give you a present, but I can’t.”
My reply was, “You are the present, because you’re here.”
