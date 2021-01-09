So how is it that the U.S. Capitol building, with its own roughly 2,000-member police department and a $460 million annual security budget, was overrun by an angry pro-Trump mob, the first time since the War of 1812 that the Capitol had been captured by a hostile force?
How is it possible that not only those Capitol police, but also the Washington, D.C. cops and the FBI were so outnumbered and unprepared for a riot, when Trump’s supporters had been openly plotting their violent insurrection for weeks on social media?
How is it possible rioters could ransack, loot and plunder the hallowed halls of Congress for two hours before the National Guard was called in to reinforce the police response?
How is it possible that law enforcement, who cuff and haul away protesters when they occupy halls outside senators’ offices in support of better health care or racial justice, suddenly practiced restraint when an actual group of extremists, some of whom were armed, was so blatantly breaking the law?
How is it possible that, even after desecrating the building, after injuring dozens of Capitol police officers with lead pipes, and spraying chemical irritants in cops’ faces and other mayhem, the vast majority of the rioters, faces uncovered, identities clearly discernible, were allowed to exit the building and return to their vehicles or their hotel lobbies without being arrested or even detained for questioning?
Hold law enforcement leaders who failed accountable. And arrest and try the rioters for the violence they’ve done. Now — or embolden these insurrectionists and the many itching to follow in their footsteps.
— New York Daily News (TNS)