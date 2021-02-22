If you thought Democrats could be counted on to run redistricting fairly now that they’re in charge of state government, you thought wrong.
We’ve given Republicans their well-deserved share of criticism when it comes to redistricting shenanigans. Perhaps the worst was when the Senate GOP majority, in 2010, publicly promised the next redistricting process would be independent — a promise they broke.
Now, Democrats are manipulating the process of drawing state legislative and congressional district maps.
Lawmakers and Gov. Andrew Cuomo came up with a bipartisan plan in 2014 for a so-called independent redistricting commission, one so full of holes it was a sham. Nonetheless, voters approved the constitutional amendment necessary to make it happen.
And now on the verge of the first redistricting to be done under that new process, it’s living down to our expectations.
Republican legislative leaders got the ball rolling last year by putting politically connected people on the 10-member commission, getting around language in the law intended to keep out partisan cronies by finding people who had been out of public and political office for more than three years.
Then Democrats, now in control of the Legislature, proposed to amend that presumably excellent 2014 constitutional amendment. They say they just want to take out language that Republicans insisted on to give them an inordinate say in how legislative lines would be drawn for the minority. Good-government groups say the new change, which would need second legislative passage this year and final approval by voters, would make it too easy for Democrats to manipulate the lines.
On top of that, the commission has been begging for money for months so it can get up to speed on preparing to review 2020 census results, draw proposed new maps, hold public hearings and deliver the final maps to the Legislature. The Cuomo administration came through, finally, with $1 million, but insisted for convoluted legal reasons on routing the money through the SUNY Research Foundation, which is taking a 10% cut. Another $250,000 is being held back for legal costs.
So after the salaries and benefits of the two co-executive directors are covered, there’s pretty much zero left for the commission’s actual work.
The governor and Legislature should be working on a more credible process to at least ensure that the commission has the funding to do a fair, thorough and reasonably independent job. That is, to do what voters were promised. You know, for a change.
— Times Union, Albany/TNS