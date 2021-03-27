Have you ever encountered counsel from the beyond? Advice from the grave? I’m not talking about a mental condition of hearing voices or meeting up with ghosts or anything supernatural, although some have experienced these.
While sorting items from my old life recently, I discovered a Franklin Planner my late husband kept. Gordy was always very organized. I didn’t say neat; his office had stacks of books, papers and files not to be disturbed or he’d lose track of what he needed.
His organization took the form of plans, goals, objectives and such. He had keen awareness of these and steps needed to achieve them long before I met him when he was 19 and a student at Alfred State College. He was the one who taught me to dream—and then put feet under them.
The discovery among boxes of things yet to be sorted arrived like a gift the other day. Gordy was very precise in what he thought and cared about and listed to work on. After the melancholy of revisiting a few dreams and goals he never got to achieve, these handwritten pages brought excellent counsel, like advice from the beyond. Also, a momentary sense of his voice, vitality, intelligence and zest for life. Some could be relevant to any life, including mine.
Right up front, he’d written, “Don’t CCC.” He spent several years as a Dale Carnegie program trainer. It means, “Don’t criticize, condemn or complain,” and he reminded himself with this mantra.
Gordy’s highest value (no surprise to me) was independence with self-reliance close behind. He wanted to be free of government reliance and dependence on others for employment, hence farming and self-employment ventures and adjunct teaching pursuits. He also wanted to see smaller government, not bigger and would be appalled at the growing bureaucracies of today.
Other values included honesty; punctuality and reliability with notes to keep commitments you make; excellence and creativity with a caveat to always keep learning. He often had to remind himself to stay positive and this frequently appeared in his notes. He added, “work hard,” but always did, from his studies to jobs. Among his papers I still find formulas and equations for all sorts of things he worked out from feed rations to how farm clients could make a profit.
I shouldn’t have been surprised but was to find one item on his last goal list: “Raise Polled Hereford Cattle.” It made the earliest lists when we first shared dreams of one day owning a big farm, something that didn’t look as likely in later years. I think his stance was, “a dream is a dream and I’m not giving up on it.” So, there it still was, maybe for retirement.
Gordy also wrote down personal goals such as investing and paying off debt like credit cards, actions I’m working on, too. Next to investments, he noted a desire to make contributions to agriculture education programs, which I guess we do, in a way, with the annual scholarship our family awards in his memory.
Something I never knew about, however, was his desire to establish a permanent flower account for Michele’s gravesite in Chestnut Hill Cemetery. It is, of course, now his resting place, too, and will be mine. I’ll have to work on that for them.
I saw things he struggled with, such as self-image, largely due to a lifelong battle with weight. He felt it held him back and wrote (alongside fitness goals, which he practiced) “Stop letting your weight dictate your life.” For me, it would be “ongoing health issues.” You could substitute anything you struggle with and affirm that this will no longer slow you down.
It was a little disconcerting to find a note titled, “What Debbie wants,” held over from the late 1990s. I don’t like that it was material oriented. One was “real furniture.” We had a lot of particleboard put-together shelving and such. I also wanted a new large TV just coming on the scene. Another time, he requested I write and detail, “three things” I really wanted that he could provide. This find stunned me, a typed page tucked into the back of the planner and definitely NOT materialistic. Someday maybe I can share, but not just now. I have to reflect on it for a while.
In a section titled, “Forget the Past,” were items, some with squiggles through I couldn’t read. Below, “forget all the bad stuff,” and “Look forward and enjoy!”
Other Gordy-isms surface periodically, more wisdom from the beyond and often good advice. Just a few more statements from these planner pages might apply to my life and possibly yours.
Prepare for opportunities, then ACT.
Do it now. Don’t be afraid.
Ask yourself, “What would I do if I weren’t afraid?”
Be more proactive and self-sufficient. Don’t wait to be discovered.
Think successful—be successful.
Provide education and assistance to others in their goals and lives.
Become healthy and accept myself for who I am.
Continue the life I have, only be better!
