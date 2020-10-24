Pandemic protocols have changed a lot about our lives, from quarantine to self-isolation to social distancing and mask-wearing. Gatherings that for a time couldn’t take place at all have now been modified in many cases.
Changes have included sad things, such as an inability to get close to someone you love who happens to reside in a nursing home, or visit someone in the hospital or sit in a waiting room during surgery.
Weddings and other celebratory gatherings have meant severely restricting guest lists. Some have postponed altogether or stress over who to invite to keep the group small. Funerals, too. Many who passed since March either had no visitation or service or only a small group of family members. While we are still not open in a “business as usual” kind of way — and may never be, really — some activities have begun to take place in socially-distanced ways.
I attended a couple of memorial services for friends and acquaintances who passed away earlier this year. One took place in a church with people spaced out in pews, except for family groups. The service gave a sort of closure that funeral events tend to do. Of course, that’s a benefit for the deceased’s family and friends, but it was nice to be able to hear more about that person’s life and celebrate their time here on earth.
Funeral gatherings offer glimpses into the way someone lived. Most include photo boards these days or perhaps a video. The video can be like a digital photo album of still shots or clips from special events, but you learn more about the person. This also comes up in the time of remembrance where those in attendance share something about the person’s life or their encounters with them.
At a recent service, I met another second cousin that I had never laid eyes on before. I’ve been “collecting” them since I came home again, with linkages often initiated at funeral gatherings or small celebrations. Family connections were so important to my late mother and it feels good to be able to chat with someone who shares the Gray family DNA. Of course, this coronavirus has limited my ability to fan out those relationships for now, at least.
Last weekend, I attended a visitation for a former neighbor. I used to babysit for her children. In fact, she gave me my first babysitting job as a teenager. At the time, there were five children in the household — her four and a special nephew she was raising. Sadly, her son had passed away last year, but it was fun catching up with the others all grown up.
On Friday, they held an outdoor service in the Chestnut Hill Cemetery chapel. The eldest daughter, a musician, played the recorder for those gathered, a friend sang, “Amazing Grace;” prayers and a brief service were included, then people shared memories. That’s my favorite part because it reminds us of the personalities of people we have cared about whose paths have crossed with ours.
One daughter brought out a tray spread out with pins (or brooches as many call them) that women used to regularly wear on their sweaters. They let those present choose one to keep if they wanted. It was something I had never seen before, but brought another little look into Carol’s personality by the items she had collected as pins, many of them cats. While this was new, it did put me in mind of another unusual funeral service where the one being remembered was honored by sharing one last Pepsi and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup with those gathered.
Following this outdoor service and a regroup in Lyman Baker Park, I was able to talk with my friend’s special nephew from Dunkirk. He and my youngest brother Dale were childhood buddies, while the other boy hung with my brother, Scott.
We spent quite some time in Remember When Land, then he told me something the boys had done and asked if I ever knew about it. He didn’t say whether the little sisters were involved as well. I was the big sister and teen babysitter then, and if I had known, I would have probably put the kibosh on their activity.
Our dad had a truck of some sort with a platform, and this fellow recalled it was pretty high.
“Yeah,” he said, “We used to climb up there with umbrellas and jump off to see if we could fly or float down. I guess we thought we were Mary Poppins or something.”
Nope. Did not know about that.
“It all turned out okay because I don’t remember anybody getting hurt,” he added. “Good thing.” Indeed.
It reminded me how all kids have their secrets. I’m not sure it topped my sister and I climbing the fire tower’s 100 steps in Rock City without adult supervision, which I finally told my mother about shortly before she died. But now I can have some fun grilling my brothers and see if they’ll confess to their reckless acts!
