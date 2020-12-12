I don’t know if my sister and I were ever the best of friends. We both have scattered memories of our youth, our differences, our sibling rivalries. Our sad family history included an early divorce of our parents, our father’s passing at age 33, and as teens, another pending divorce that fractured our family of six.
Cheri and I fought over things like LP albums (now known as “vinyl”), who had to clean the messiest rooms of the house on Saturday mornings before we could go to a Portville football game after inspection, and who had to stay home and babysit for our little brothers.
We bickered—but there was love, too. When we were mid-elementary-aged, Cheri woke up one day unable to walk. The reason remains a mystery, but I remember a trip to a Buffalo hospital to visit her and how our stepdad carried her up and downstairs to and from her bedroom each day. It was a scary time for all of us and one during which I recall being shocked awake that I only had one sister. I’d better be nice to her.
Fortunately, she eventually recovered, and we lived our teen years back in fighting mode. There was a difference though. If someone else threatens your sister, they have to go through you. A protective instinct kicked in.
I fell in love early and upon graduation married and left home for Michigan State University with my guy. That left Cheri with a lot of responsibility caring for our younger brothers. She kept me informed about the home front through responses to my long letters, sharing the finalized divorce when it happened.
After her graduation, Cheri left home, too, hitting the road across the United States. Never having been “best friend close,” we kind of lost touch for a time or at least experienced a disconnect. Only one person was ever privy to her actual whereabouts those years. She and our paternal grandmother had been tight since childhood. Grandma Amy always knew.
As we later settled down with families, we started seeing each other more again at gatherings in New York during summers and holidays. We were still sisters, but in some ways, strangers. We visited Iowa where she lived a few times and she came to Michigan. Later, she and her family returned to the PA/NY area so we’d see each other whenever we ventured home. We got a little closer through fierce mutual love of each other’s kids and their interactions, through various times we each supported and encouraged and provided for our nieces and nephews in one way or another. And, we both know the grief of having lost beloved children.
When I experienced mental health issues in the mid-2000s, it was my sister who reached out to me not only as family, but in the gesture of one growing in a Christian faith I didn’t yet fully understand. It was a time I felt terribly disconnected with most everyone. Along with my husband’s support and attentive care, her love and compassion gave me an unexpected lifeline through a troubled time. Our relationship as reconnected sisters began to flourish from there. But it was still long-distance.
Three years after my husband’s untimely passing, a craving for family connection brought me home again. My siblings (and in-law sibs, too) were there for me. Cheri painted and decorated my house to prepare it for my return. She accomplished amazing things on my behalf.
Once home, phones and texts kept us connected as we both rediscovered the sweetness of sisterhood, something we hadn’t really been able to experience in years. Ischua is still a ways from Portville and Cheri has big responsibilities as the mom of a daughter with disabilities. She is a busy woman. But when I recently fell and broke my ankle, who stepped up? The busiest person I know. My faithful sister not only provided equipment for hobbling around but practical ideas and living tips, rides to the doctor and physical labor, aiding me with household tasks.
I have been blessed with the kindnesses of other “sisters” (and brothers, too), including my sister-in-law and several worker-bee friends from church and kind neighbors. I am grateful for each one and for my “bestie,” a friend since fifth grade who also knew me when and with whom there is always a reference point of people and places and experiences. But now, more than ever, I am over-the-top grateful to also have my sister in my life again, someone who has known me since childhood and loves and accepts me anyway.
To have a sister is to have someone who understands our shared and separate life experiences and how they shaped us in both good and not-so-good ways. Someone who shares in the faith I now have, too, and encourages its spiritual nurturing.
I am grateful that this once tenuous and sometimes disconnected relationship has re-emerged and evolved into a deep abiding one that includes calling each other friends as well as sisters.
(Contact contributor Deb Wuethrich at deborahmarcein@gmail.com.)