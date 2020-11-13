Another week has passed since I broke my ankle by falling off a final step in my house during a second’s inattention. Since then, I’m learning all about accommodation. No, not about temporary lodging—well maybe a little, since I now have to live in my lower rooms.
Accommodation also means, “a convenient arrangement or settlement or compromise.” It’s the compromising I’m talking about, the things we have to do when life doesn’t go the way we expect.
The upside is at least for now, my ankle does not require surgery. The downside, the one that’s taking the compromising and making accommodation, is I will be wearing my space boot for at least two months with doctor’s instructions not to put weight on it.
When your injury comes from a self-inflicted means, like daydreaming while walking downstairs, it’s sobering to realize the cost and the consequences of that one moment. I tell myself, however, that it could have been worse. I could have cracked my head. I could have compromised recent incisions in my torso from another surgery. I could have broken BOTH ankles, because both legs were crumpled beneath me. So, I’m pretty fortunate.
It has been a learning experience, however, this making accommodation just to navigate my house. When I am on the couch with the booted or iced leg elevated and find I have to get on the knee-walker and make a trip to the bathroom (all too often these days and it’s not easy), I take stock and think about what else I can do while up.
When I sort through a basket of clean clothes, made so by the kindness of others since the washer and dryer are in the basement, I remember not to make myself crazy looking for the unmatched sock because several are going “solo” right now, being used on only my left foot as the right gets a special thick sock inside the boot. Shoes have been separated to accommodate being needed on only one foot. I’ll have to hunt the down for a reunion someday.
For quite some time, my hip bursitis has been eased by a series of special therapy exercises that included standing sidekicks. I can’t do those right now on one foot, but something strange and good has happened. Since I have been propelling myself by the left leg while the right is on the cart, the worst-acting bursa hasn’t hurt much. I guess it’s getting what it needs from the compromise of left side action.
A card table set up beside me looks messy, but has been a lifesaver. Things I need are within reach in a box, devotionals, a Bible and other favorite books, including one sent by a special friend with a pronouncement to “relax.”
It’s not that I don’t get up at all. That would be counter to healing. I occasionally sit at my desk and computer. I can wash dishes and fix a simple meal by kneeling on the cart, in small doses since knees can also get sore using this method. There are times I may want scrambled eggs and toast for breakfast but on second thought, will go for instant oatmeal because it’s not only easier, but gets me off the cart sooner.
My sister took me to the doctor without the cart last week. We could do this because Olean General has wheelchairs that can be brought to the car, as did Olean Medical Group where I was able to duck in and get a flu shot. I didn’t want to put that off for another time.
Don’t get me wrong. I’m not whining or complaining. I’m going to make a point, I hope. Even though this accidental injury is yet another in a line of such calamity, I recognize the blessings. My holiday shopping and gadding may be curtailed, but while I rehab my ankle, I’m noticing other things. There is time to put together a big batch of Christmas greeting cards, one of “my things” with friends in Michigan and elsewhere as well as the community I have come home to. Most years, it’s a hasty last-minute endeavor. There has even been some time to write when I feel up to it and there will be more over the next few months.
What I’m experiencing isn’t all that different from what everyone else is going through. Having undergone a totally unexpected pandemic is giving us all perspective. We’re all learning to make accommodation and compromises.
I look around and think things like, “Why didn’t I work on that (like de-cluttering) when I was able to?” Now, I physically can’t do it. Others might be thinking, “Why didn’t we take that trip back when we could have?” Now, who knows when we can freely travel state-to-state or to other countries again.
I think we’re all discovering things about ourselves as we adapt with no sure end in sight, but a hope that there will be. We are creative. We are resilient. And we will get through things by helping each other along the way.
(Contact contributor Deb Wuethrich at deborahmarcein@gmail.com).