I was a married adult with a child when I first stepped onto a college campus as a student. I’d been around college life for a few years having gone immediately from Portville Central School to marriage and a clerical job at Michigan State University while Gordy extended his agricultural education beyond SUNY Alfred.
When I grew up a little and decided I wanted to study journalism, I signed up for every such course Lansing Community College offered. Other subjects came with the gig if you wanted a degree.
I remember some weird assignments in a first-year social science class, such as monitoring every item you put in the wastebasket for a week. I asked a more-seasoned college student, my husband, “What’s this got to do with studying journalism?” He said schools like to have students get a well-rounded education and classes such as this often pushed students to be environmentally aware and socially conscious.
Begrudgingly, I went back to counting paper towels ripped from the roll and their uses over a week’s time. And how many sheets of “yellow dog” I crumpled up after feeding them through my Selectric typewriter, trying to get them just right for a Journalism in a Free Society class. “Yellow dog” was a yellow-ish colored paper that, by its texture, may have been made of recyclable material. It was an old-school reporter’s go-to for typing up their stories. As you can guess, this was before most households, classrooms or even many businesses had computers beyond the giant ones spitting out punched cards and taking up whole university labs. Yeah, my age is showing.
The term paper that resulted from the waste collecting was, in fact, eye-opening. It made me more conscious of what was going into the landfills. Unless the paper towel was used to soak up bacon grease, I learned, along with others, that maybe we could reduce our usage of such products by say, using a cleaning cloth that we could occasionally launder.
That class also utilized a text and curriculum that had us regularly considering whether something was “Fact” or “Fallacy.” Back to my husband. “What does THIS have to do with my journalism studies?” His response, for students to be able to evaluate and critique various views and arguments and come up with their own opinions based on fact, not something that’s not necessarily true. Actually, that has a LOT to do with journalism, if you think about it, at least the way it used to be approached.
Some recent events brought those fallacies to mind, and not just on the news. An online dictionary defines a fallacy as, “A mistaken belief, especially one based on unsound argument.” An example given was the notion that “the camera never lies” as a fallacy. Well, I agree with that, especially today when you can do anything with a photographic image. Just look at what everyone did with a recent Bernie Sanders meme.
Even in the past, while cameras could produce pretty good proof on a lot of things, there was room for error in judgment. Does the photo of the sailor hugging a woman in Times Square mean they are lovers? Or did he just excitedly sweep a random woman into his arms in celebration of V-J Day? (It’s a famous Alfred Eisenstaedt photo and the latter is true.)
Fallacy is also faulty or misleading reasoning. In other words, “This, therefore, this.” In last week’s column, I may have led with some unsound argument and see it now. “No one ever calls back,” I lamented over contractors. No one? Ever? While others may have had similar experiences, my sweeping, generalized statement does not account for the fact that some contractors DO return phone calls.
My implicit cry, “No one will help me!” was also faulty. A senior I know took a stab at clearing the end of my driveway. The neighborhood handyman finished it up and cleared walkways. A neighbor teen ran the snowblower another night, so my statement, “all the kids have disappeared,” was also faulty. There is generosity, kindness and caring out there, even when we get frustrated and think otherwise. I’m still learning in this school called life.
Reflecting on this had me thinking about opinions I have held in light of our nation’s unrest and seeming madness. Is a lot of it faulty thinking? The fallacy of unsound argument? We definitely see it in politics. The name-calling and assumptions are often based on affiliation with a specific party or group but are merely generalizations and a lumping of people into categories. Unfortunately, some media can be good at that. “If they are this, they must be that.” But it’s not generally true. We make faulty assumptions about people in our own communities, too.
The truth is our country is made up of unique individuals, and we are entitled to our opinions, or supposed to be. But maybe it would help things if we could ease up on snap judgments, generalizations and jumping to conclusions, not rely on fallacies being spread.
(Contact contributor Deb Wuethrich at deborahmarcein@gmail.com.)