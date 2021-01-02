How can silence echo? I’m noticing the sounds of mechanicals now, the furnace, refrigerator, water whooshing in the heat pipes. Beyond that, my house is suddenly silent. Too silent.
And it echoes, though it is what’s missing that replays in my mind— bumps in the night as Lucy, my cat, jumps from furniture to windows, on and off the bed or chases toys in the dark.
After 16 years of companionship, adoration and adventures together, Lucy passed away two days before Christmas. This won’t be the period on the sentence in writing about her; she left her mark like most people’s beloved pets. Memories will surface and surely, I’ll share, remembering the extraordinary in seemingly ordinary days.
Of all my cats, she was the most challenging, this feisty gal of many names: Lucy to her rescued litter-mate’s Charlie Brown; Sissy (Charlie’s sister); Kitty Girl, Baby — and a favorite apt label, Troublefinder. Not necessarily troublemaker, though she could instigate a good kitten chase.
Troublefinder fit Lucy through circumstances of escape surely meant to describe the phrase, “Curiosity killed the cat,” and a cat’s proverbial nine lives. She was a scrapper from the beginning, coming home with me (along with Charlie) after an interview with a Trap-Neuter-Release team in Tecumseh, Michigan who sought homes for kittens not likely to survive the colonies. She’d undergone eye-removal surgeries and with a cone around her neck she managed to give me kitty kisses. It was love at first lick.
The pair barely settled in when our vet told us Lucy’s ears had membrane issues requiring an expensive procedure at Michigan State’s vet clinic. Afterward, she spent many hours in my lap being coaxed to eat from a syringe filled with mushy food and a bit of water. We snuggled, further bonding, as Charlie, too, climbed up and hooked claws to my shirt. When Charlie passed young from a condition called FIP (Feline Infectious Peritonitis), we learned it was not uncommon in feral cats. Lucy was deemed a likely carrier with advice to remain an only-cat.
Troublefinder’s most notorious stunt was to bump the dryer pipe from the hole in the floor of our manufactured home to seek freedom and fresh air. We were vacationing in the Thousand Islands. Her caregiver called after Lucy met him outside. Her escape was a mystery until a repeat. Lengthy meows at the door soon brought the leash idea. Once out she’d get tangled in the car’s undercarriage, porch posts, etc. while I read and kept an eye on her. We weathered hard storms together, including losing my husband. For weeks, she listened and watched for his truck in the drive, as did I.
Lucy made the move back to what would be home again for me, but new digs for her. She learned to shoot like a bullet up unfamiliar stairs at bedtime, only to dash back down for nocturnal excursions, ultimately claiming the spare bedroom for daytime snoozing.
Many know me as the crazy Portville lady who walks her cat on a leash. We explored the neighborhood’s sidewalks and relished porch and deck time. One day I stepped over to the neighbor’s house. Troublefinder chose that moment to jump from deck rail to roof overhang, still leashed. My neighbor said she’d not heard the moniker I used that day as I screamed, “Lucille! Get down!” Lucy waited until I got a stepstool to retrieve her.
She’d been slowing since summer. Our vet diagnosed a thyroid condition that compromised weight on her already slim form. Pills didn’t seem to help her gain, but we tried, and she became bony, her eating, finicky. After several Chewy.com deliveries brought a variety she liked, even relished, she rallied a bit. But recently, I noticed her half-in half-out of the litter box. She didn’t sense she was becoming incontinent.
Because she was eating, drinking, coming to wake me up several times a night with a poke, I thought she was fragile but okay. Until two days before Christmas brought a devastating few hours of infirmity. Her suffering led to a decision I’ve never had to make before. Haskell Valley Veterinary Clinic staff were kind, tender and compassionate as we said farewell.
God has allowed blessings. He let her stay through the loneliness and isolation of pandemic, my October surgery, and most of ankle break recovery. Lucy uncharacteristically offered overt affection and kitty kisses. Friends and family helped with her needs as well as mine. As she declined, I wondered from her look and habits if Charlie’s FIP had caught up. But she was functional and relatively active until the day things escalated fast. I learned FIP does tend to hit cats at young or in elderly stages.
This week has been hard, picking up cat stuff and making decisions on remaining Chewy cans. My heart hurts; it mourns for my constant companion. I found it oddly comforting, however, just to be able to bring her ashes home yesterday. I realize that the love has not gone anywhere. It remains. We get to keep it through memories of our little housemates; they live on in our hearts. And these are their legacies to us.
(Contact contributor Deb Wuethrich at deborahmarcein@gmail.com.)