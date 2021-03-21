For more than a year now, news headlines, social media posts and even personal conversations have focused on the Coronavirus. Topics covered government involvement, the race by medical science for vaccines and what we could personally do to prevent COVID-19 from invading our lives.
These days, I’m noticing stories surfacing on lessons being learned through the pandemic experience. Make no mistake, we still have a long way to go. Vaccinations have only just begun. Some even say they will opt out.
Families who have lost loved ones to this terrible virus or its complications will NEVER be the same and find it even more difficult to return to any semblance of “normal.” The truth is, there may be no going back for anyone to how things used to be, but some of these reports on what the pandemic has to teach are interesting.
AARP Bulletin’s March 2021 issue features some good reporting and eye-opening pages on the subject. Being an “older American,” and a member, I often find informative pieces in this monthly tabloid. The feature lists 12 lessons learned through the pandemic experience and cites a number of experts and polls.
Contributing writers Sari Harrar, David Hochman, Lexi Pandell and Ellen Stark with photos and illustrations by Sean McCabe and Annelise Capossela provide a concise look at how our futures might be altered by what we have endured, especially for the older population. (Writers are always supposed to give credit when they share articles, so there you go. If you know a senior who gets this, it’s a good read.
One lesson, most of us have figured out, that family really matters and “we rediscovered the interdependence of generations,” according to author Marc Freedman. Most of us know families that include adult children living back at home with their parents. Apparently this increased by 2.6 million during the pandemic! An important takeaway is that it often wasn’t just about younger people needing to financially, but to provide care and company for family members. I know many seniors who would have enjoyed having others in the household for company during lockdowns.
Someone I know and love started out the pandemic in a nursing home. Her whole attitude and demeanor changed with the isolation, despite valiant efforts by staff members. Fortunately, she was healthy enough, though using a wheelchair, that family members made the decision to bring her home. It has changed the family dynamics, of course, as being a caregiver always does. The article provided encouragement, however, that such experiences have spurred new efforts to expand programs that might assist the care of family members living at home, either their own or a relative’s.
Another lesson is how we have “befriended” technology. Even folks who have never considered it before are now ordering groceries online, seeing their doctors through telemedicine options and banking by computer or other devices. I may be the only one who has never “Zoomed,” but I’d better learn quick because virtual conferencing is here to stay, they say. A big Christian writer’s conference I wanted to attend in Philadelphia is going virtual this year and I don’t want to be left out.
Even grandparents have learned to embrace technology because it was the only way they could see their children or grandchildren. I’ve heard many accounts of how grandparents are reading to their children using FaceTime and other options.
Olean Times Herald columnist Sharon Randall writes about this. These have been a lifeline for many with social distancing, no touch and absolutely no hugs being the way of things.
A nightly TV news report confirmed that the shift to work-from-home (for those in employment where this is possible) is likely not going away anytime soon. One of the online companies that screen applicants for jobs has reported a big jump involving companies that are using their platform to hire new workers.
When some first heard people would be working from home, we had our own images. Sure, we thought, people could goof off and work when they felt like it. They could work in their jammies or only dressed up on top when it comes to videoconferencing. Many have confessed to the latter, but an expert in the AARP piece notes studies showing employees could be just as productive as in the office has “opened a lot of corporate eyes,” according to Steven Allen, professor of economics at North Carolina State University.
We may see more, not less remote employment as we emerge from all this, but it will still be important to revive small businesses, help restauranteurs and local retailers reinvent themselves and work on incentives for all those “essential workers” who toiled so hard during the pandemic.
Renewed appreciation for nature and the outdoors is another change, and not just for kids. Even area sites such as Rock City Park noted increases in visits this past year. These bring so many benefits we’ve needed—and will continue to need. So, get out there. Breathe. Reduce the stress, if just for a moment.
(Contact contributor Deb Wuethrich at deborahmarcein@gmail.com)