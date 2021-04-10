I needed a meeting — with myself and maybe the CEO of the universe — and not where I’ve lived and worked, often in isolation, for the past year. This meeting would happen on a mountaintop. A force I recognize as a soul magnet drew me south to think, to contemplate. To just “be.”
Driving these hills still feels strange after years in the flatter Midwest, but I headed to Rock City, my early childhood home. Ideally, the venue would be the flat rock at the top of Rock City Park to stand and gaze out over Olean and beyond. I especially like late fall and early spring when leaves don’t obscure so much of the view.
The park is still closed, however. My goal was the lookout near Knapp Creek. I passed where I spent most of my first nine years near the old Lucia’s and sighed at a pull-off where my husband proposed. My Toyota nixed any idea of poking up a muddy path to the site of the old fire tower, long ago dismantled.
I had to share the lookout with a fellow standing beside a van and a masked young man taking in the landscape with his phone. Still, I got out to admire the vista, a landscape painter’s dream of mountain ranges rolling across the horizon. But the invigorating air didn’t fully satisfy something my soul craved.
I passed the Knapp Creek Fire Hall, formerly the school where I attended kindergarten and first grade. As if locked on to a tractor beam, my car moved on to Nichols Run Road. I almost turned around, but the pull was strong.
Since my New York return in 2014, I told myself “someday” every time I passed that junction on my way to Bradford. This bright and sunny spring day after a doctor’s appointment with some things to process, someday arrived.
We lived on this road a brief time when I was nine years old, my sister, eight. It was summer and we were excited. The house had working plumbing. No more outhouse for us. No more baths in galvanized tubs. Best of all, a paved road for bike riding.
I’d forgotten the ascent soon after the turn, the hardscrabble nature of the terrain, and passed areas of downed timber that looked abandoned, as did some rusty derricks I clearly remember pumping in my youth. I didn’t recall the coiling curves and small clusters of houses, many probably there in 1960 but some obviously new. A flash of memory: my lanky, long-legged daddy moving over on the bench seat to let an older cousin practice driving. Not to be outdone, I begged to drive, too, and he said, “I’ll do the pedals, you steer.”
I climbed some more and again descended, glancing right as the road leveled. Instinct said this was the house of Daddy’s dreams—the one he’d moved his girls and mother to while also planning to enter a new marriage. Everything seemed vaguely familiar as I slowed. The modernized home had no gray, sparkly shingles, but it was the right size and shape. A creek we played in ran behind the property. New structures altered the view and I forgot to look for a weeping willow.
My foot tapped the brake when I saw the porch. I wanted to stop right in front, snap a photo, but no need to freak people out. Just being there momentarily commandeered my emotions and I had to pull over ahead, craning my neck to look back. It was the porch I often write about when contemplating the demarcation of my happy Rock City days and the seemingly separate lives to follow. The heart of a little girl still waits on the porch of my memory, now real again, waiting for her daddy to come home from Kendall Oil Refinery.
I didn’t stay long, not wanting anyone to call the police, and drove on toward Limestone where we were supposed to begin school that fall. The stroke that took Will Brown down didn’t claim his life, but viral pneumonia did a few months later at Millard Fillmore where he was recovering. It was just before Christmas and we hadn’t yet been driven to see him as promised.
In important ways, my father’s death—and his interrupted dreams for a better life—still affect me. Everything changed. We couldn’t keep the house and went to live with our remarried mother. Life turns out, but often in unexpected ways. Being drawn to Nichols Run revealed another of my memory’s many time travels since being home again.
I think seeing that house and the porch brought a little closure to a decades-long hurt. It reminded me of something I’d read about not giving in to fear just because life takes unpredictable turns. Faith says we’ll navigate it somehow, but not alone. True then, true now.
In the meantime, I’ll review the meeting notes recorded on my heart and see if I can yet sift some beauty from the ashes of a long-ago loss.
(Contact contributor Deb Wuethrich at deborahmarcein@gmail.com.)