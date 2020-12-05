It is seldom the challenges that decimate me. In fact, when some space separates me from hard times or a difficult trial, I can often see how I grew within these not-so-pleasant periods that are part of life.
What does me in (and I’ll bet you, too) is when hope wanes. When things feel hopeless and you can’t even envision life on the other side of a hard experience, that’s when you feel most lost and helpless. We need hope’s current to pull us along to the next thing, even when we cannot believe there is a next thing.
With the pandemic, the political divisions, social unrest and so many negatives, all of us have been slammed with negativity for so long, we wonder how we’ll ever get through it. It’s no wonder mental health statistics are high and even include people who don’t necessarily have such tendencies.
I’ve noticed some new trends, however. They’re refreshing, I’ve watched a little TV lite like Hallmark’s daily Home and Family show that is hosted by one of my favorite Hallmark movie actors. I’ve listened to the radio more since my broken ankle left me shackled to one floor of my house. I’ve even noticed indicators in newspaper articles.
What is this trend? People are looking for positivity…for hope…for the “upside.” They’re TIRED of all the aforementioned drama and doom. Yes, we know COVID-19 is dangerous. We know political parties will always have differing views. We want people to unify and at least be tolerant and respectful.
Here are some points of hope. That Home and Family show interviewed an author who was encouraging a “mind makeover.” I didn’t catch her name or the book title, unfortunately, but she was all about looking at the bright side, reminding listeners we still have the power to direct our own thoughts. This does not mean taking a Pollyanna, heads-in-the-sand view. It means choosing our focus.
For many, this has meant turning off the TV or social media news (and commentary, including among friends), even for die-hard newsies like me. It might mean watching a funny movie. Do something to make you laugh before you forget how.
Another came via the Family Life Radio Network, a Christian broadcaster in Bath. Again, I dropped in mid-thought, but a trio of morning show hosts who love to laugh and share research of unusual facts shared the science of what happens with acts of kindness. One of the hosts said while you’re increasing joy in someone, you’re simultaneously decreasing skepticism. I’m sure endorphins and other brain chemicals are involved. Apparently, instead of doom-spreading and naysaying, we can feel better ourselves by becoming joy multipliers.
This is especially evident in the season we’re in. While we may have to cut back on some cherished traditions and gatherings to prevent spreading a dangerous virus, many are still breaking out and finding safe ways to help others. It is the holiday season after all.
My last was a personal encounter shared with my sister. Two months ago, I never would have so looked forward to a doctor’s appointment. I do now, and she takes me and pushes my wheelchair.
In an exam room the orthopedic nurse hummed a couple bars of a song and I said, “No…you need to sing, ‘The Grinch.’” That started some rapport between me, my sister and the nurse, even though we knew we’d all have “the mean one” on our minds all day. As she left the room, she turned back, smiling, and said, “I needed you two today!” That, in turn, made US feel good.
Soon, my sister had the doctor smiling as well, asking after his physician father and relaying a personal story of his impact on her life. The doctor noted he “has big shoes to fill,” in obvious admiration of his dad. We all left the room feeling good for the interaction. It had me thinking about how we can share our mutual humanity through a person-to-person comment. The moment reminded me this is especially true with health professionals who typically hear our hurts and complaints. Of course, these are part of the job, but our experience revealed how important offering a moment’s pleasantry can be as well. Yes, they’re busy—and overwhelmed. But too busy to receive a second’s kindness?
This week, one of my devotionals advocated that we should be hope spreaders, to take a moment to really be with the people we’re with and offer a bit of encouragement. We never know what’s going on emotionally with another person, but kindness, even when seemingly rebuffed, might be a relationship builder or bring a brief caring lift during later reflection.
Our trials are heavy, our challenges many—societally and personally. But wouldn’t it be nice if we encountered more joy multipliers, more hope spreaders, more pleasant interactions? Wouldn’t it be nice if we could learn to do that too? Such things can begin with just one person who passes it on.
(Contact contributor Deb Wuethrich at deborahmarcein@gmail.com.)