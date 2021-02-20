Many are anxious these days and who can blame them? Pandemic. Serious divisions. Unrest. When might schools and jobs be stable again? Our supposedly representative government spends more time trying to “get” one another than working together to solve national problems.
With mental wellness and anxiety issues having taken up footholds in a lot of people’s lives, coping is a challenge. A radio show host recently gave a small list to help curb anxiety. She didn’t like one, wondering how it could possibly help: engaging in the act of “decluttering.” The announcer thought it sounded more like CLEANING, like WORK and not a way to relax or ease the mind.
I’ve found there’s something to it, though. I have been working on decluttering for years, poking at it now and then. My theory goes to the base of the process; less physical clutter translates to a less-cluttered mind.
Being cooped up at home, as some are, might mean more time to clean. Clearing clutter has its own effect, however. Soon after my downstairs confinement after an ankle break, I started clearing upstairs stuff, realizing after the fact how difficult it was for others to help me by retrieving things stuffed in closets, drawers, cupboards, shelves and boxes. Though others were no longer around to see what I had done up there, it brought some satisfaction to have pitched, given away and tided up what I couldn’t let go. Of course, there are problem areas—for me, a deep closet under the eaves piled with boxes of sentimental items. Some could go but I don’t feel up to the decision. A little progress gave me some head space, however.
My downstairs office space was even more of a mess than usual during my convalescence. A former pastor visited and said, “Ah, the space of a writer,” referring to the extremely piled and cluttered desks and shelves where the magic happens. Often, I’ll clean everything else first, telling myself, “someday.” If I could just get this clutter under control, I could start fresh and unencumbered for writing.
This week, I changed tactics. The office space is first. Anyone else know when you’re tackling such a thing, it first looks like a bomb went off. If you do it right, you have to pull everything off the shelves, scoop the desktops like you’re shoveling them into the trash bin, where some will go. There’s a nicer feel to seeing the wood surfaces while you analyze the current importance—and proper place—of each item you steam-shoveled into a box.
That’s where I’m at. Three bookshelves look pretty good without an inch of dust and with photos arranged on top. This is about one-third of the room with floor stacks of the other two-thirds. It’s because of another sort of distraction. For writers and other creative people, it’s more than just tidying files of bills and papers. I have notebooks. Ooodles of notebooks. When I put my hands on them, they are like new discoveries. I have to stop and read them.
Some are little journals I’ve kept for ideas for future projects, revelations and inspiration from bits of Scripture, and reactions to others’ writings. A scene in an old Tom Cruise movie, “Cocktail,” finds his mentor, portrayed by actor Bryan Brown, making a bet with a fellow drinker that somewhere beneath the bar, Cruise’s character would have a self-help book as he reached under to produce it. That’s me, especially in years past. I once got into all the pop psychology on how to live a better life, as well as on the writing craft. Many notebooks are responses to those readings. And boy, are they enlightening.
Take the one I found in response to a book I noted as “McGraw.” I figured out it was one of his first books. We know him better today as simply, “Dr. Phil.” I was surprised to find a page full of responses completing the sentence, “I hate…” The top ones blew me away. They were, “I hate that I waste time when I should be doing, cleaning, writing.” “That I eat junk instead of food that’s good for me.” “That I shovel chocolate into my mouth when I know it will bother me later.” “That I can’t stick to an exercise routine and all these things unless I’m hurting, and something scares me into it.”
Wow, because the notebook was from years ago. We always think we’ll change when we get good advice, and at times I think I have. But here was proof: Maybe it’s the pandemic, maybe the times, but here I am, currently struggling with the same things!
A quote attributed to Albert Einstein expresses how I felt finding these statements. “The definition of insanity is doing the same things over and over and expecting a different result.”
Decluttering might be a way to ease an overstuffed mind, surely. It can also remind you of areas in your life yet to be dealt with, even during unstable and scary times.
