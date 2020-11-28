If you were denied access to your house but could send someone in to retrieve things you needed, could you provide clear instructions on how to find them? Would your proxy be able to put the right items in your hands?
This is a predicament I currently face. Since my November tumble off the stairs resulting in a fractured ankle, I have been banned from my upper floor where the bedrooms are. I can’t go to the basement where laundry appliances share space with various supplies.
On a normal day, I travel up and down stairs many times. I see it as needed exercise. While I attempt to keep my first-floor office space equipped, brief journeys to the upstairs “Sunflower Room” are often required to retrieve supplies, books, and reference materials housed in what serves as a library/storeroom.
The room I refer to as “The Fish Room,” decorated as homage to my late husband, doubles as a guest bedroom and storage closet, especially the space under the eaves. I also frequently visit my bedroom for things I take back and forth from bedside, like a basket of over the counter medicines, eye drops and lotions. Each day, if I don’t see Lucy for a long while, I’ll also go up to peek and see if she’s okay, usually finding her snoozing in a warm place like behind the Fish Room door or along the heat baseboard.
I am accustomed to running the washing machine and dryer at least twice a week, sometimes three times when bedding and towels or rugs are involved. Now, I count on generous family and friends who either come and do it for me or carry some out to return fresh and clean. I’m grateful, of course, but oh, how I am missing the routine of an ordinary day. Once I heal, I will never again take for granted my own bed or the ability to travel up and downstairs.
There have been compromises with having to live solely on the first floor. One is a space more cluttered than my usual chaotic style. It got that way through others’ willingness to fetch for me. It started with sending my sister upstairs to find a few specific clothes. Since I wouldn’t be going anywhere, her errand involved casual, loose-fitting clothes that could accommodate my fashionable space boot.
I knew I’d have to go to the doctor, however, so one thing I wanted was a pair of comfy black slacks I frequently wear. I discovered it was not easy to describe what I wanted or where they might be found. Some garments were easily spotted resting on a bedroom loveseat since I hadn’t yet put away a pile from the last wash before I fell. I could picture regularly-used things there, so told my sister she’d either find them there—or in specific dresser drawers. But she couldn’t locate the black slacks—my “church pants.”
Cheri made several attempts each time she visited, and brought other desired items down, some I really wanted and some I would settle for. She cleared a tool shelf near the bathroom and set up a temporary and handy closet for my clothes. But no black slacks.
Later, I sent a couple other friends on a mission, thinking Cheri was just overlooking them. Several pair came down but not the ones I wanted. I began wondering if my mind was playing tricks on me since I could only picture the pants in one of two places. Where else could I have put them?
When friends came to help me, I expressed a desire to get out just a few Christmas decorations. I sent them to a specific closet, stating, “What I want is in a plain brown box.” That’s how I pictured it. With much patience, they eventually discovered what I wanted was actually in a large green plastic tote. It reminded me of a column I’d written two years ago about my personal hunt for my holiday goose sculpture that turned out to be a snowman statue.
The mind plays tricks. That’s what got me thinking I am probably not alone envisioning things differently from actuality. It’s why, as a family member reminded me, insurance companies urge people to photograph the contents of their house. We’re unlikely to remember things we need to. Our recall is often faulty.
The other day as someone strung a few lights and garland to cheer me, she moved a couple items that had been parked on the landing of my stairs near the crate of shoes that needed to go up. After she left, I wondered what was in the white bag. Turned out, it was the bag I brought home from the ER—the day I fell as I came downstairs in my church pants, the ones ER staff let me replace with scrubs before putting on a temporary cast rather than cutting them off.
Apparently, my desperate memory that pictured them upstairs couldn’t make the leap to the reality that they were within my reach all along.
