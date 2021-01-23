Change can be hard. We’ve had to embrace, or at least adapt to, a lot this past year. Being in the clutches of pandemic circumstances brought requirements far beyond anything we might have previously imagined. Some come through laws, others necessity.
I’m not a big fan of change, though I know progress often includes adaptation. I like my little routines, some habits and even time markers throughout the day. It’s not that there isn’t room for improvement. There always is, but change doesn’t come easy.
I know people who, if they don’t love change, are at least better at welcoming it, at figuring out how to integrate new routines. During interviews of people doing interesting jobs a fairly common reason given for work satisfaction was, “It’s different every day. I never know what a day will bring.” I like variety, too, but also some predictable routine.
Workers involved in more repetitive tasks even say they like what they do because of the mix of people encountered. Cashiers, office reception staff and restaurant servers, when they’re fortunate enough to still have jobs, often call themselves “a people person.” I like people, too. Also, periods of solitude, just not forced on me.
Some change comes from circumstances beyond our control. Does anyone else still go into the grocery store, get the cart nearly filled and then realize the reusable bags are at home? They might be in the car, but you don’t want to go get them. Has anyone else reverted to my solution of just purchasing a couple more? I figure I can never have too many totes on hand. I do the same with Chapstick. The downfall is remembering to take them with me.
We knew it was coming, since the law was to have taken effect early last year. Under pandemic situations, however, the mandate was extended so people weren’t further pressed to adapt during an already stressful time. Also, the issue of safety and handling came up for store personnel who might have to make contact with potentially contaminated materials at a time of high risk.
We had some time to adapt and learn we could load up bags ourselves, if we remembered to bring them, but stores were allowed to continue plastics for a time or offer paper options. For me, it was hit or miss. Sometimes mine were in my back seat but I was lazy and still opted for paper or plastic. Now, however, the plastic is gone. Some stores carry a limited paper stash but the one I got today ripped before I got to the car. We’re expected to bring our own, a change I’m still navigating.
A friend drove to the store the first time I could push my own cart and lean on it, though still in a boot cast. I was all but done when I remembered the bags. At the register, I purchased two roomy ones. I was actually happy these were bigger than all the others and congratulated myself on finding them. I do get annoyed over the fact I can’t get used to this change or settle for carrying loose items to the car. I also wonder if I’m the only one and if any of the store managers notice continuing steady sales on reusable bags.
I’ve discovered advantages, however. It can really be a good thing to have a handy supply of totes at home. Serving on church boards and committees I used to pack and unpack between two bags but have learned I can now fill an extra tote with the appropriate material, like a portable filing cabinet tucked away for the next meeting. The trick will be to choose the correct one while on the run.
These extra totes have also come into good use since my ankle injury. Caution is still required now that I can finally go up and down steps again. It’s easier to spider crawl upstairs at night pulling the handles of a tote containing small items I might need. The big roomy ones I recently found? Perfect for clothes headed to the washer in the basement. I can toss it down ahead of me or tow it as I latch on to the railing, putting both feet on each step. It goes in the washer and is ready to drag clean ones back up long as I don’t overload it and beats trying to hang on while hefting a laundry basket.
Some people still have ample supplies of the plastic bags stored up. Mine used to fall out of certain cupboards when I opened doors. The sacks had common and unusual uses, and many hated to throw them away. Some did, of course, and pitched them to the wind which spoiled things for everybody. To my mind, though, a lot of us reused and recycled these pretty responsibly. And if I can’t adapt to the change and improve my memory, I’ll soon have an excessive stash of a new, stronger brand of “just in case” bags tumbling from shelves.
(Contact contributor Deb Wuethrich at deborahmarcein@gmail.com.)