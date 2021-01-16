I experience this strange sensation of time. Things I think happened a long time ago turn out to have been more recent. I might remember an event as just the other day or last week, but many calendar pages have flipped.
Some activities that involve time passages, such as loss of family members or living in a different house can seem both like ages ago — or yesterday — depending on what triggers the memory.
One advantage of journaling is perspective. If you pen not only your thoughts and feelings but reactions in the context of current events, crises and challenging times or just family activities, reviewing helps clarify vision. For instance, you might notice how an event that really upset you at the time eventually worked out.
Paying attention to how you dealt with it could, in hindsight, reveal problem-solving skills beneficial for the future. It may also remind you that anxious thoughts over a circumstance don’t accomplish much beyond keeping the mind and emotions stirred up.
Some people do reviews like this around the start of a new year. It can be a simple analysis of a calendar with its months-long notations while putting up a new one. I periodically skim through journals where I’ve filled several pages in a day and noticed growth and changes in how I approach life, assessments that can improve my attitude as I realize how things actually turned out, given time and sometimes action.
This week, I’m reviewing a prayer map I started last year. It is basically a prayer journal with sections to record worries, current needs, thanksgivings and people’s names. I kept this from January through mid-April of 2020 and boy, howdy, as a friend used to say, is it full of stuff to adjust perspective.
No one will deny 2020 was a challenging year, one that’s after-effects are still with us and will be for a long time. During my little review, however, some things surprised me. While it seemed like the longest year ever and some events happened a long time ago, first entries tell of a life kind of just trundling along with personal interests and challenges.
It surprised me to see how Lucy, my cat, had begun a health decline much earlier than I had remembered before her passing last month.
Was it only last year, as noted on Jan. 3, that there was talk of war and hate in retaliation for the death of a terrorist in the Middle East while simultaneously trying to draw down troops? Jan. 4 brought a tense “almost playoff win” by the Buffalo Bills with a note, “maybe next year.” A year made the team stronger as fans kept the faith. Other events included massive fires in Australia.
Also early in the year I noted political bickering with no gestures toward the togetherness of bipartisanship and how it drags everyone down. Unfortunately, still happening. I mentioned blatant media bias and wrote, “we didn’t learn one-sided coverage in journalism school!”
Late January brought prayers for world dangers such as in North Korea and Iran regarding nuclear weapons and a line by me, “Are they going to kill us all?” February brought concerns over continuing divisiveness “and incivility in the U.S.” along with a wish people could see how damaging even a Tweet can be, and not just President Trump’s.
The second month brought the first inklings on coronavirus from afar as we watched events in China and saw footage of people walking around masked. What a strange sight, we thought. By Feb. 28, I wrote of how stocks were tanking and a coronavirus panic had begun to settle in. People here were soon to get sick, too.
March pages are also filled with notes for prayer on navigating the new world of shutdowns and calls to stay home and mask and social distance if we did go out or came into contact with anyone else. And the runs on toilet paper, sanitizer and other essentials? Duly noted. We were all in uncharted waters, but I reassured myself with a note that God goes before us and it would be all right. Other ages have gone through pandemic. It could take time.
My journal mentions quick runs to the grocery store, seeing people with dazed stares in front of empty shelves where essentials had always been before. When I ended this small journal in April, we had little awareness that this season of trial would be a long one and not something we could just put behind us quickly. Since then, there has been hope — the fast rollout of vaccines, for one, if we can just get it into everyone.
These journals weren’t all about concerns, fears, anxieties. I learned a lot. I learned I could get through health issues, anxieties, even surgery and broken bones. Snowstorms, too. On one date under the worry column I wrote, “Today I am not worried. I am inspired. Thank you, Lord!”
Sometimes in the storm it helps to remember God’s got this.
