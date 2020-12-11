Editor’s Note: The St. Bonaventure University School of Health Professions prepares students for a variety of careers in healthcare. Several students also participate in the Health Care Access Coalition, and were asked to describe the healthcare delivery system that they hoped would be in place by the time they are practicing in their chosen professions. Kristin Chambers, a member of the coalition, edited their responses.
• JAMIE CARLSON, senior: “After hearing what some people go through to access healthcare in my own community, I decided to work as a primary care provider in pediatrics or family practice in a rural, underserved area. I hope to advocate for equality in health care wherever I end up. This process has taught me that there is more to medicine than science.
The healthcare system I would like to see values patients’ wellbeing over monetary profit. As a physician, I want the time to get to know my patients on a personal level to establish a trusting relationship that leads to a higher quality of care. This is what I want for myself and my family, so I hope to eventually be able to provide that to others.
• NISHTHA TRIPATHI, freshman: I have always wanted to become a research physician. Seeing my grandparents suffer from diabetes and arthritis made me want to bridge the divide between healthcare and research to provide more effective and affordable treatment options. Working with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies in my hometown opened my eyes to future opportunities. For example, I worked with a company that uses advanced nanobubble technology to treat patients with diabetic neuropathy.
If physicians were to conduct research with companies on the forefront of integrating science with new medical technology, we could create an advanced, affordable healthcare system — a healthcare system where every individual has equality in access to and equity in treatment is essential.
• SONAL MAHINDROO, junior: I was diagnosed with scoliosis at the age of 8. I’ve been in the shoes of a patient and want to bring the care and compassion I learned from the physicians who cared for me to my future career as a physician.
Healthcare is not a privilege, it’s a right. I want a healthcare system that can treat any patient with any problem, and easily. I don’t want my patients to be concerned about if the physician they want to see is covered under their insurance or not. I want them to see the best physician for their care.
• SAAD MEER, junior: I shadowed a local pediatrician and observed how he kept a calm, comforting attitude with parents that were worried beyond belief, to kids who were just there for their well-visit. He inspired me to become someone who helps families deal with unimaginable pain.
I want a healthcare system that cares about the treatment of patients and not just the profitability of them; that does not leave families scared to seek healthcare due to cost; where patients receive the best quality care and the best treatments available; and that is free to everyone regardless of financial status.
I just absolutely do not want a healthcare system where the motivating factor to do any procedure, treatment or checkup is money.
• NAM TRAN NGUYEN, senior: I want to be a physician because I want to not only engage with others I can truly help, but also learn from their experiences and gain a deeper understanding of their wellbeing, while being able to make an impact upon the most intimate aspects of their life through their health. I have felt true happiness in the moments where I know that I have made someone’s day or that they can feel at peace when they can trust that others care for them.
I hope to have a health care system that prioritizes the health of the individual above everything else, especially when it comes to the costs of providing healthcare and drug administration.
• JENNIFER ROBBINS, senior, Utica College Occupational Therapy Program: I want to be a healthcare professional because it allows me to help others. Being able to see the results of one’s hard work and dedication to patients is a great motivator that keeps this field interesting.
A healthcare system that revolves around patient-centered care, that puts the patients’ needs and desires first, is what I hope for. To accomplish this, it is essential to have a strong understanding and respect of the patient’s values, cultural beliefs and socioeconomic conditions. Patient-centered care allows for trust and two-way communication between the provider and patient which creates the most beneficial treatment.