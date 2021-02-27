Cheyney (Pa.) University is the nation’s oldest historically black university, founded in 1837.
I graduated from Cheyney in December 1975. I was part of the approximately 5% white enrollment, a major in the industrial technology education program. I had many good professors but I vividly recall two — Arthur Bagley and Joseph E. Butcher, who shared incredible stories of their upbringing in the segregated South.
Dr. Bagley was married to the sister of Coretta Scott King, had a doctorate in education, was a skilled craftsman in the cabinet and furniture shop and a strict professor in the classroom. He was respected but feared for he was legendary for failing students if they missed turning in one assignment.
Principles and Practices of Industrial Arts Education was taught in our last semester before graduation. It was in this course that Dr. Bagley gave us wisdom as we were embarking on our careers.
As a boy growing up in Florida, his home had dirt floors, “But we were not poor” he would say. “You have to understand this, poor people have poor ways.”
It was his way to say to us: Be responsible, be professional, work hard at whatever opportunity comes your way, do your best no matter what life throws at you and do not do it poorly.
I can still see him in the hallway, a tall figure in a three-piece suit carrying 4-foot bolt cutters to clean out lockers of students who failed to do so on their own.
Dr. Butcher also inspired us with his challenges of growing up in segregated Alabama. As a boy he was very bright and excelled in school. He proved himself more capable than the teachers in solving math problems, not even bothering to write an equation down and rattling off the answer before the teacher finished.
The black high school taught agriculture, construction and mechanical trades to the boys. Higher academics were taught only in the white high school. The school board (this was the 1930s, mind you) made the radical decision to let him go to the white high school because he was such a high achiever.
However, since it was assumed he wouldn’t go to college, Joseph would go to the white high school in the morning and attend the agricultural and technical high school in the afternoon. Of course, he excelled in both.
After high school he spent at least a year in an all-black Civilian Conservation Corp camp. Dr. Butcher and I often talked after class about gardening and masonry. He lived near the rural campus of Cheyney and had a big vegetable garden. Among many other garden items the he grew sweet potatoes, and he shared some rootstock with me.
When my wife and I moved to Potter County after graduation we even brought some of his rootstock with us. We struggled with growing those sweet potatoes for several years in the colder, shorter seasons of our area.
Besides a large garden at his home there was also a time when Dr. Butcher had his own masonry business, with a few employees. He would bid the jobs and send the crew out, assisting during the summers or when he could get away from his academic work.
I have two nagging regrets from my time at Cheyney.
The first is this. One day outside Dr. Bagley’s office I saw Coretta Scott King with her sister, waiting to talk with him. She had been a widow about four or years at that time.
Deep down, I wanted to acknowledge her and thank her for all that her husband and family had done to make our country a better place. But I was timid and let the opportunity slip by.
I was well aware of the struggles of the 1960s — my father, a Presbyterian minister, spent time in the South taking youth from black churches to lunch counters and movie theaters after segregation was lifted. Our mother told us later that he would cry when telling her of the injustices he saw.
The second regret I still have the opportunity to correct. The semester before graduation, I told Dr. Butcher that my young wife and I were moving to Genesee in Potter County.
“Do you know where Austin is?” he asked.
“Yes,” I said. “That’s where the big concrete dam broke and wiped out the town.”
“That’s right,” he said, “and I was in the CCC camp just north of Austin. It was an all-black camp, for those were the times of segregation.”
So that last semester we would talk some of Potter County, as well as gardening and masonry.
These conversations never left me and several years ago I looked up the location of the CCC camp and found it on Bark Shanty Road off of Route 872. I walked around the location and soon found some old concrete steps and some parts of foundations that were overgrown.
No marker, no sign, just woods and overgrown brush. Many young men had lived at that camp, building roads, trails and helping the local township rebuild culverts and at least one bridge after severe flooding wiped them out.
Cherry Springs, Ole Bull and Lyman Run are all state parks we have been to and noticed their proud heritage of having been former CCC camps. The original buildings have been maintained and are a testament to another time when many young men were working hard and sending most of their small paychecks home.
Not so with the Bark Shanty CCC camp. No sign, no marker. I hope to help correct that story someday and maybe there are others who would help.
In Black History Month, let us not forget the stories that helped build America. Let us not forget that Jesus came to “break down the the dividing walls of hostility.”
(Stephen Richard is an associate professor of masonry building trades at Alfred Sate College and pastor of Chenunda Creek Fellowship.)