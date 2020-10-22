Pat McCumiskey is a local legend. Anyone who played high-school or town-team sports during the 1970s, ’80s and ’90s in Allegany County knows his mythic stature. “Patrick McCumiskey”: the sound of his name connotes the volatile Irish-Catholic zeal that, coupled with extraordinary natural talent and Spartan fitness, made him the most formidable opponent on any basketball, baseball or soccer field.
When I played with him at Belfast during the bloody glory days of soccer, I felt safe because he protected my every move. When I played against him, I quaked in my cleats for 80 minutes and felt fortunate to leave the pitch with both tibias intact.
For me, however, the most amazing aspect of his legacy was his response the moment the game was done.
Invariably, despite the body count or the score, he stalked over to me, offered a credible and often generous, expletive-laced analysis of my game, and clasped my hand in a vigorously sincere handshake. His was the code of the old-school warrior that bonded us together. I have respected and admired him ever since, and he has been my friend for the past 30 years because of it.
I would be confident in saying that the current political culture across America is more violent than the worst of the Belfast vs. Angelica soccer playoffs of old. In days, the “game” will be over, but is there any hope we will walk off the field with anything as commonly civil as a handshake?
I ask that we try.
First, when the carnage of Nov. 3 is over, I ask that Americans be Americans. I have concluded that other individuals have different perspectives about what defines being American: the freedom to fly an American flag and a Confederate flag from the tailgate of the same truck, the right to carry guns to Walmart and church, the righteous(?) indignation to torch innocent small-businesses to protest perceived injustice and blindly adhering to either political party on all issues.
I propose that the single most defining attribute of America is democracy. We’ve fought wars and watched our sons and daughters die for that most sacred of governmental constructs. Democracy posits that one viewpoint, one opinion, one authority, one religion, one race, one class, no matter how inflammatory, powerful, or sanctimonious will never dictate the course of our nation.
It is the vote of the people, ALL people, that determines our president and our representatives for leadership.
Recently, a bombastic customer at a local diner proclaimed that “Biden and all his damn Communists should be thrown in jail!”
Such a perspective thoroughly and completely defines fascism — the absurd and immoral notion that one force has the right to lead a community by eradicating and silencing all opposition. Democracy, by stark contrast, embraces diversity, alternate solutions, and a vibrant dialectic process in the trust that we are all better together.
That’s what my seventh-grade history teacher told us America was all about.
Therefore, if democracy defines America, let me propose two logical responses come Nov. 4.
First, when the vote is counted and your party loses, don’t whine. Be disappointed, fight to improve your party’s platform and candidate for the next election, But don’t embrace some moronic conspiracy theory about how the Post Office fixed the election.
Second, if the Democrats win, don’t go into your cellars, dust off your “FU Obama” lawn signs, spray paint “Biden” over “Obama” and put them back in front of the house. All I’ve heard from my Trumper friends over the last four years is “Americans ought to show some respect for their president.” But when you only mean that for one of the last three presidents, it’s not only wildly inconsistent, it’s stupid.
Isn’t the point of democracy and America that we are all bigger and better than one man or one party?
I have a much higher estimation of our 330-odd million citizens. The day after the election, we’ll still hug our kids, we’ll still watch football.
Next, I ask that Christians be Christians. The old Christian chorus mantra claims, “And they will know us by our love.”
Seriously? Over the past year, Christians have been known by vitriol and character assassination on Facebook. They’ve been known for disregarding basic health precautions and gathering without face masks. They’ve been known for sexual abuse scandal. They’ve been known for stating that anyone who doesn’t belong to one political party can’t be a Christian.
One zealot posted: “How can a person call himself a Christian and vote away our Nation?”
Forget the infantile circular reasoning, but do Christians themselves really want to be known for being the supreme and final judge on who is in fact Christian? You’ve been doing it for centuries, but take that burden off your back. God doesn’t need your help assessing personnel.
I’m genuinely sad there seems to be no Christian voice in America advocating hope, healing and, yes, LOVE for all. Where is the new Billy Graham? Christians, now and after the election, be Christian. And stop singing that song if you don’t mean it.
While I’m speaking to Christians, consider anew the fundamental truth of our faith: God is in charge.
You can’t believe that truth if you think the world will come to an end if your guy isn’t voted in. I’ve seen signs that say, “In Trump we trust,” but until recently, I thought it was hyperbole. Jesus’s concern was not overturning Rome’s political stranglehold on Jerusalem. He invested in a Kingdom that transcended political party and authority. Psalm 46 states, “The nations rage, the kingdoms totter; He utters his voice and the earth melts. The Lord of Hosts is with us; the God of Jacob is our fortress. ... Be still and know that I am God.”
Does any thinking Christian actually believe that God’s ability to rule is constricted by who wins the next election? If so, you need a bigger God. Mine will survive Trump or Biden just fine.
Sports can’t solve the world’s problems, but as we approach the end of this most contentious and bloody “game” to determine our next president, it can teach us one thing. The most sacred and universal expectation of any contest, no matter how vicious, is the handshake after. It’s the core of basic civility. It’s American. It’s Christian.
It reminds us all that, despite disappointment and passionate struggle against opposition, we are bigger than the outcome — and better together.
(Jamie Mullen is an educator and coach at Fillmore Central School District.)