A year ago, when the mushrooming coronavirus pandemic was new and frightening, Gov. Andrew Cuomo comforted New Yorkers by saying we were all in the same boat and would get through the crisis together.
But not all New Yorkers were equal when it came to testing.
Cuomo directed high-level Department of Health officials to prioritize testing for members of his family and friends of the administration. At a time when COVID-19 tests were in scarce supply and desperately needed by nurses, supermarket workers, nursing home staffers and others on the front line of the crisis — Cuomo’s VIPs not only received tests but had their samples rushed by state troopers to a lab, where they were placed at the head of the line and received results within hours.
The Washington Post reports that Eleanor Adams, a top-level Health Department physician who was coordinating testing issues for nursing homes and other high-risk settings, was dispatched multiple times to the Hamptons home of Chris Cuomo, the CNN anchor who is also the governor’s brother. The visits sometimes took hours.
A state health official, paid by taxpayers, who should have been spending her every working moment on the fight to protect one of New York’s most threatened populations, was instead catering to the privileged brother of the governor. The audacity is astounding.
Others among the hundreds who reportedly received preferential testing include Matilda Cuomo, the governor’s mother; fashion designer Kenneth Cole, the governor’s brother-in-law; and Regeneron head George Yancopoulos, an executive with long-standing ties to Cuomo.
The governor and his family are not royalty. His position does not entitle relatives and friends to preferential treatment on the public dime. Health officials employed by the state for vital tasks are not his family’s personal caretakers.
We’ll also remind Cuomo of the state Public Officers Law, which states that a government official must not “use or attempt to use his or her official position to secure unwarranted privileges or exemptions for himself or herself or others.”
The Assembly was right to add the preferential testing scheme to the long list of items being investigated in an impeachment inquiry. This one shouldn’t get lost in the scrum. At the height of an intense public health crisis, Cuomo violated principles of fairness and equity by putting his friends and family ahead of everybody else, including the most vulnerable.
It was both a likely violation of the law, and a failed test of character.
— Times Union, Albany/TNS