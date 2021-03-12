Almost a year after the first time, David stabbed me again.
Did I wrong this poor man in a previous life?
No, I asked him to. Both times.
This weekend, I was one of 3,500 people lucky enough to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine at Jamestown Community College. The process was simple — I did it on the side of the road after dropping off our cat Willow at the vet (spay and neuter your pets, people). I also went to the doctor to prove my “physical fatness” for a qualifying condition (because someone in their infinite wisdom thought that people being paid to intentionally travel between stores, senior centers and board meetings full of old people shouldn’t get vaccines).
Going in, I was nervous about side-effects — nothing like your brain running wild as you’re waiting to get something that might make you feel ill. I talked to a nurse in the hallway for a second about it, and I felt better. Then I talked to Alderman Linda Witte, one of many nurses and other professionals coming out of retirement to help out, who was at the station next to mine. I felt even better.
So I sat down, and the guy giving me the shot introduced himself as David.
Then it clicked — we’d met before.
You see, David and I met in a parking lot last March and he stabbed me.
In the face.
Twice.
David works for the Cattaraugus County Department of Health, and he gave me my first nasal COVID-19 test in late March 2020 after a coworker was positive for COVID-19. As a COVID test hipster, I can tell you getting tests before and after it became “cool” that those probes were bigger “back in the day” of the early pandemic. And I’m sure David’s technique no doubt improved over time.
But it seriously felt like I got tear-gassed, and my head hurt for several days afterward.
Somehow, all of this made me feel even better the other day — he was there for the beginning of my personal pandemic, he was there again for what I’m hoping is the end.
So I sighed, turned my head away, and let him do his job.
His technique was much better this time.
I went out into the big common room in the campus center — a room I hadn’t been in for 16 years since I went to JCC — and had a seat among the socially-distanced vaccine recipients being monitored in case somebody had a bad reaction.
“Wow, this feels like study hall,” I said. I got a chuckle or two from the people sitting around me.
A minute or two later Linda came out to check on me.
A few minutes of texting my wife and a few friends, David comes out.
“I do remember you now,” he said.
I think Linda told him who I am, and he remembered the column I wrote last spring — mentioning him by name — about escaping from what was the first of three government-ordered quarantines.
“We still have your article on the wall in the COVID room,” he said.
I thanked him for stabbing me again, and hoping it would be the last time we met.
“Maybe someday I’ll see what you look like without a mask on,” I joked.
So back to my phobia about side effects — how am I feeling?
Yeah, I got myself worked up over pretty much nothing.
On Day 1, my arm hurt.
On Day 2, I felt like I had a bad hangover without the tummy ache. My skin hurt, I had a headache and I felt really tired. I took some Advil and grabbed my world-renowned hangover cure (two cheap fast-food cheeseburgers and an orange Hi-C). That got me through the day — I even went into the office for a bit.
On Day 3, my arm hurt a little bit, and I felt a little run down.
On Day 4 (as I write this), I feel like I got punched in the arm.
So all things considered, I’m glad I got it. With the wife and our families getting vaccinated, the CDC said we can start gathering again. I’m looking forward to getting the grill going for Memorial Day, personally.
I’d like to give a big “thank you” to JCC, the county, the state, the staff and volunteers — and especially David.
But hopefully the days of you stabbing me every time we meet are over.
(Bob Clark is city editor at the Olean Times Herald. His email is bclark@oleantimesherald.com.)