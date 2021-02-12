If the need for universal, affordable high-speed internet service wasn’t apparent before the COVID-19 pandemic, it surely is now.
So why would Gov. Andrew Cuomo hold up a bipartisan legislative proposal to do one of the most fundamental things that needs to get done to achieve it — find out where high-speed internet really is and is not available in New York?
The governor used what’s called a pocket veto — failing to sign a bill and thus letting it die — to kill what’s known as the Comprehensive Broadband Connectivity Act. It had passed the Assembly unanimously, and 59-1 in the Senate.
The bill would have required the Public Service Commission to look at the availability, affordability, and reliability of high-speed internet throughout the state, and produce a report and a detailed map of its findings. While the Federal Communications Commission maps broadband nationwide, the FCC’s data is considered inadequate because is looks only at availability by census block. If just one home in a particular area has broadband, for example, the entire area is considered to have it. It fails to capture all the homes and businesses that either don’t have access or can’t afford it.
The bill would also require the PSC to work with internet service providers on improving broadband and fiber optic services, particularly in areas that have suffered from a lack of service or insufficient service. It’s estimated that 8.5 million New Yorkers are without high-speed internet for one reason or another, including more than half the state’s rural population.
This is about far more than streaming movies and playing games. The COVID-19 pandemic has shown how vital high-speed internet access is to education and business, and how inadequate access hurts less-affluent students and under-served communities. There are stories of students going to places like convenience store parking lots just to get a Wi-Fi signal so they can engage in remote learning.
Cuomo’s aides say that it would cost the state about $3 million, and that legislation which involves funding should be done in the context of the state budget. New York has committed $500 million to broadband expansion; spending $3 million to make sure the money is going where it’s needed seems like a smart investment — $3 million in a $192.9 billion budget is the kind of money governors can find under the couch cushions.
The governor needs to work with the Legislature to get this started, now, not act like they’re running government on a dial-up modem.
— Times Union, Albany/TNS