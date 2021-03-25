Over the course of a deepening sexual harassment scandal, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has repeatedly asked that New Yorkers wait to form an opinion until Attorney General Letitia James concludes her investigation.
The request sounds like a reasonable call for patience and due process. But behind the scenes, the administration may be attempting to impede James’ work.
The Executive Chamber has referred the matter to the Governor’s Office of Employee Relations to conduct a parallel investigation, which seems duplicative. A less generous view would be that the governor is keeping tabs on what possible witnesses against him are saying.
His office has also decided to provide an attorney for any staff member questioned by investigators. The attorney might also meet with staffers ahead of the interviews.
That has unsettled some Executive Chamber employees, who are worried about having an attorney working for the governor’s office listening to what they say.
That isn’t the only concern. The lawyers could also try to coordinate testimony, which would limit the possibility for unpleasant surprises and provide Cuomo with some semblance of control.
That Cuomo might try to influence the investigation is hardly surprising. This was the same governor who appointed a Moreland Commission on Public Corruption and declared it could investigate even him — only to have him steer the commission away from his office and organizations close to him.
When sexual harassment allegations first surfaced, Cuomo likewise resisted a truly independent investigation and acquiesced only under tremendous pressure. Having his future in another politician’s hands is no doubt unsettling for a governor who famously wants to control even the small details.
At least eight women have accused the governor of varying levels of harassment, including an employee who alleges that Cuomo groped her in the governor’s mansion after she was called there to help him with his phone. These are serious allegations, and they must be investigated without manipulation.
We’ve been clear that for the good of New York, Cuomo should resign. After deceiving the public and Legislature on data related to the deaths of nursing home residents, he no longer has the trust needed to govern. The sexual harassment allegations have further eroded his ability to effectively lead.
But if he is going to stick around, while citing the investigation by James as a reason he shouldn’t go, the least the governor can do is allow the attorney general to proceed in her quest for the truth without games or meddling.
— Times Union, Albany/TNS