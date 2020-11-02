ALBANY (TNS) — The Justice Department is again requesting that New York provide data on COVID-19 deaths in the state’s nursing homes.
But unlike its prior inquiry, the latest Justice Department request seeks data about the more than 1,000 privately run nursing homes in New York, instead of just a handful of public facilities.
That seems like a big deal in the ongoing fight to get Gov. Andrew Cuomo to release a full tally of nursing home residents who died from COVID-19. As I’ve repeatedly noted, the administration’s official count of nursing home fatalities does not include residents who were moved to a hospital before they died.
That means the official tally of some 6,700 deaths is a significant undercount. The state is hiding the truth in other words — perhaps to make a controversial March 25 order requiring that nursing homes accept COVID-19 patients appear less catastrophic than it really was.
Journalists and state lawmakers from both parties have repeatedly asked for the full count, only to be stonewalled by Cuomo and the Department of Health. The Empire Center for Public Policy has even sued for the data — but the stonewalling continues.
There’s no logical reason for the secrecy, other than protecting the governor’s reputation. The state has no justification for hiding a full count that might give New Yorkers more knowledge of the pandemic and, most importantly, a fuller understanding of how best to respond to future viruses.
The new request from the Justice Department’s civil division gives New York 14 days to comply and cited authority provided by the False Claims Act to target “grossly substandard care” received by Medicare and Medicaid recipients.
On Wednesday, I asked Cuomo spokesman Richard Azzopardi if the state would honor the Justice Department request, and, if so, whether it would then (finally) make the information publicly available.
”Counsel will have to review it,” Azzopardi said, before blasting the effort as a “Trumped-up, election-eve scam from a politicized DOJ.”
An election-eve scam?
It’s tempting to dismiss that as yet another attempt from Team Cuomo to deflect all nursing home criticism as motivated only by ugly partisanship. That’s been the strategy from the start, though it’s blatantly false and patently ridiculous.
In truth, valid questions have come from across the spectrum and from news organizations of every stripe. For example, the investigative news site ProPublica, hardly anyone’s idea of a right-wing outlet, has published a string of critical looks at Cuomo’s nursing home decisions, including a recent story about his refusal to disclose “how many nursing home residents perished on his watch.”
Yet in this case, Azzopardi could be onto something. The Justice Department action does feel politically motivated — an attempt, perhaps, to embarrass a prominent Democrat just ahead of a presidential election in which the pandemic will weigh on the minds of many voters.
For one thing, the Justice Department letter demanding more information seems to have been initially provided only to the conservative New York Post. That alone isn’t remarkable — news organizations are sometimes handed scoops — but it is odd that as of Wednesday afternoon, according to Azzopardi, the governor’s office still hadn’t been sent the request.
That suggests, perhaps, that Justice Department officials were more interested in generating news coverage than seeking truth. If so, it wouldn’t be a first for the department under Attorney General William Barr, who has frequently been accused of politicizing federal law enforcement.
The Justice Department did not return a request for comment Wednesday, so I can’t tell you what it says or what is behind this second and more comprehensive request for data. The DOJ’s letter, which the department provided to me, does not say.
The Post story, however, claimed investigators believe numbers provided by New York to the initial Justice Department inquiry show an undercount of deaths at publicly run nursing homes and a failure to disclose information.
Azzopardi dismissed that as a deliberate misreading of the numbers: “There are discrepancies in virtually every state,” he said, “but this federal government has always targeted New York and is clearly seeking to deceive and distract any way it can.”
But it is nevertheless true that the Cuomo administration should have released accurate and complete information on nursing home deaths long ago. That it still hasn’t, after months and months of dragging its feet, is inexcusable.
So if the Justice Department forces the release of information New Yorkers have every right to know, that can only be a good thing — no matter the motivation.
