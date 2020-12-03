In April, facing a fiscal emergency, New York state imposed a state workforce hiring freeze designed to curb spending. The Division of the Budget rules required state agencies to explain why a position couldn’t be filled internally and to show that the job would be “essential to protect health and safety” amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The freeze was said to be “strict.” State agencies were told that they would have to sacrifice.
But the rules weren’t strict enough to prevent hiring by Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s executive chamber. Maybe sacrifice is better if felt elsewhere.
Cuomo’s office ignored the freeze and hired four veterans of Democratic presidential campaigns at a combined cost of $567,000 in annual salaries. The four are political hires — party insiders largely brought on, it seems, to burnish the governor’s image and broadcast the achievements of his administration. How their jobs are “essential to protect health and safety” is far from obvious.
In fact, in memos to the Budget Division that were supposed to explain why the hires were necessary in an emergency, Cuomo’s office turned in identical boilerplate explanations: The jobs are each “essential to the administrative operations of the Executive Chamber and the core mission of the agency.”
Such arrogance is astounding. Consider the context.
State workers have been denied promised raises and agencies have been told to slash spending. School districts and local governments have seen state payments cut, leading some to implement hiring freezes of their own. Nonprofits that the state relies on to care for people with substance abuse problems and disabilities are desperate for funds. Meanwhile, the governor has warned New Yorkers that tax hikes and painful spending cuts could be on the way.
Everybody is being asked to sacrifice, in other words. But Cuomo refuses to abide by his own rhetoric. The message he’s sending couldn’t be more obvious: Do as I say, not as I do.
In a better Albany, an independent Division of Budget would have stood up to Cuomo’s office and rejected the hires. But in Albany as it is, the DOB is an arm of the governor’s office.
Cuomo should understand that such behavior is not without consequences as he attempts to navigate the fiscal and public health crises at hand. At a time when he and other public officials are asking the public to make sacrifices both personal and financial, those in positions of authority lose credibility if they fail to lead by example.
— Times Union, Albany (TNS)