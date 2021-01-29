ALBANY (TNS) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s administration has decreed that higher-risk high school sports can start playing on Feb. 1, so long as officials in local counties give their approval.
The surprise decision, quietly released on Friday, is a rare example of Cuomo punting away authority on a coronavirus decision, and that alone makes it noteworthy. But why, exactly, is the administration lifting the suspension on sports such as basketball, football, wrestling and lacrosse now?
That isn’t clear, and my request for an answer went unanswered. As I’ve noted before, the whims of Cuomo often shift without explanation.
Regardless, the decision was met with jubilation from many in the high school sports world, students included. Many high school sports, after all, have been on a nearly year-long pause, and kids are eager to play.
Yet it’s fair to say that the response was less enthusiastic in county offices across the state, which suddenly had a major responsibility added to their already lengthy to-do list.
“We were definitely taken off guard,” Albany County Executive Dan McCoy told me Wednesday, adding that calls from coaches and parents wondering about the start of various sports came in almost immediately after the change became known.
The pressure, in other words, was on.
The timing of the governor’s decision wasn’t great, given the alarming post-holiday spike of COVID-19 infections and deaths. But McCoy said more than 12 counties in the region have been working together to come up with a uniform set of guidelines that could set sports in motion.
The guidelines, released Wednesday, set out numerous requirements for the start of sports, including medical clearance for each participating student and approval from boards of education in each district. They also mandate a weekly, rolling-average positivity rate of no higher than four percent.
Since many counties in the state have a positivity rate significantly higher than that, the requirement will make it impossible for sports to start at the beginning of next month. The start could be pushed back to mid-February, McCoy told me, or perhaps even into March.
The delay will certainly frustrate some coaches and athletes. If winter sports can’t begin until deep into February, at best, it isn’t clear how a winter sports season could be completed before the start of spring sports such as baseball.
For that reason, among others, Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin told me he doesn’t agree with the 4% mandate and would prefer that it be set at 5%.
“We think it would be great to have consensus,” McLaughlin said. “But I’m not going to concede to something that keeps kids artificially sidelined.”
If you find this all a little confusing, keep in mind that some of the confusion could have been prevented if counties had received more warning of the coming change from the Cuomo administration. McLaughlin, like McCoy, said the change came out of the blue.
Of course, many New Yorkers may wonder why high school sports should be on the mind of county officials and school districts, especially since some schools still aren’t holding in-person classes. Some New Yorkers may also wonder if the risk is too great at a time when more contagious variants of the virus have been found in the state.
Those sorts of questions are bolstered by a new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report, which said there’s little evidence of COVID-19 transmission in schools — but warned that certain sports could be risky.
Meanwhile, a separate CDC report cited a cautionary tale about two high school wrestling tournaments held in Florida last December that led to at least 30% of the 130 participants contracting the virus.
That’s a horror that New York state health officials are looking to avoid, obviously.
But one component of the debate shouldn’t be overlooked. As McCoy and McLaughlin both noted, there is widespread evidence of a crisis of depression and anxiety among teenagers struggling with the pandemic’s forced isolation. Allowing them to play sports is one way to address that very serious problem.
“They need that outlet,” McLaughlin said. “They need that release.”
That’s obviously true. I can’t fathom how difficult life must be for teens — with all the angst and worry that the age entails — who are stuck inside and missing what’s provided by playing sports, participating in the arts and, say, going to the movies.
I’m not sure how I would have managed it at that age. I’m glad I didn’t have to.
(Chris Churchill is a columnist with the Times Union of Albany.)