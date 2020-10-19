Now dragging into its fifth month, the back-and-forth over a new pandemic relief package is enough to give anyone whiplash. It is also a slap in the face to millions of Americans struggling to put food on the table.
Instead of working together to get a deal quickly, as they did with the first economic stimulus in the early days of the coronavirus, Congress and the president are engaged in the kind of partisan foot-dragging that adds insult to people already injured the most from COVID-19 and the economic downturn.
A $2.2 trillion package passed by House Democrats at the beginning of October? Stalled with no chance of advancing in a Republican-controlled Senate. A $1.8 trillion stimulus proposal proffered by the White House? Rebuffed by Senate Republicans, whose primary focus is on pushing through a Supreme Court confirmation, not relief for struggling Americans.
The president, meanwhile, has switched from one position to another.
Enough is enough. It’s time to pause the posturing, stop the squabbling and cut a deal.
Millions are out of work — including 2.4 million in September who have been jobless for more than 27 weeks, a 32.5% increase from the previous month, according to the Department of Labor. Small businesses are faltering. Airlines, hard hit by the drop in travel, are furloughing thousands of employees. Unemployment benefits are running out for many workers who lost jobs in the spring.
And the country is headed toward a dangerous second wave of the coronavirus, which has already killed more than 216,000 Americans and infected nearly 8 million.
There is no time to waste in closing the gaps between the proposal from U.S. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin and the House plan.
At a glance: Mnuchin proposes $300 billion for state and local governments while the House wants more than $400 billion. Both agree on stimulus payments up to $1,200 for adults but Mnuchin proposes $1,000 per child while the House wants $500 per child. On enhanced unemployment payments, Mnuchin is at $400 a week while House is at $600. Mnuchin wants liability protections for businesses and the House does not.
Too many people need help now not after Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation to the Supreme Court and not after the Nov. 3 election. Our elected leaders must ditch the political game-playing, put American families first and pass a stimulus bill.
— Tribune News Service