I hope our transition to “one hospital with two campuses” won’t divide us.
We are going to restructure Upper Allegheny Health System into centers of excellence located in Bradford and Olean. We will also invest in better access to primary care in surrounding villages.
By channeling patients into centers of excellence, we will have enough clinical volume to retain specialist care in our region. Doctors will meet patients in Bradford and Olean. Surgical procedures will occur in Olean, where we already have a state-of-the art surgery center. Services that require long-stay nursing care will center on Bradford.
Surgical interventions, provided locally, will save lives and preserve quality of life. During a heart attack, time is of the essence, which is why we have a cardiac catheterization clinic in Olean. We also know that when people must travel far for elective surgeries, they put them off, enduring pain and physical limitations. We will provide sophisticated procedures, close to home.
The Bradford campus will appear unchanged. The Emergency Room is not moving. The 95-bed Pavilion and rehab center will continue with skilled nursing care. We will adapt and reuse hospital space for doctor’s offices, testing, imaging, and wellness services.
Our UAHS Board of Directors — the members live right here in the region — unanimously endorsed this plan.
Our Improvement Task Force developed the plan. The Task Force includes nine volunteer board members, five from Bradford. We deliberated with great empathy. Although we were informed by data provided by experienced consultants, our decisions reflect judgement. To do nothing, we concluded, was not an option. To change, we knew, would rouse anger.
Those who think that a health care system far away would offer a better plan are kidding themselves.
And, false choices could drive us apart. The Bradford area, alone, is simply too small to retain teams of specialist surgeons. Nationwide, small hospitals cannot make it on their own, but our regional healthcare system is strong. Our two hospitals provide outstanding care, and our service offering equals that of many large urban hospitals.
Olean and Bradford are stronger together. They always have been. When Bradford became a boomtown, Olean transported the oil to market, and thrived alongside its sister city.
Ten years ago, BRMC found itself in crisis and needed help. It had lost over $30 million and was spiraling toward insolvency. OGH extended a hand in partnership. The two hospitals merged their governing boards. The chairman of BRMC coined the name “Upper Allegheny Health System”.
UAHS has been a good steward, investing over $25 million into BRMC, absorbing most of BRMC’s administrative costs, and recruiting more than 50 doctors and midlevel providers to practice in Pennsylvania.
While this happened, healthcare continued to evolve — toward shorter inpatient hospital stays and greater reliance on high-tech interventions. These trends, beyond our control, and representing progress in medicine, compelled us toward the decisions we have made.
Now we must forge closer ties. If the population we serve in Pennsylvania turns away, our Improvement Plan could fail. Without Bradford, Upper Allegheny Health System might not be able to attract and retain specialist physicians, thus leaving loved ones no choice but to travel far for needed treatments.
We welcome your questions and wise counsel. To begin the restructuring, we are assembling a Community Advisory Group to provide feedback and suggestions to make the transition as smooth as possible. Our healthcare system exists for all of us. We do not want to leave anyone behind.
The nurses and staff at BRMC and OGH are wonderful. They are the best among us and they will keep us well in this new structure, just as they have always adapted to constant change in healthcare practice.
I only hope community leaders, in Olean and Bradford, will think regionally, and work together toward common goals. Changes coming to health care could unite us. Each city has unique assets.
At their best, Bradford and Olean have always been partners for success.
