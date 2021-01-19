What the current president has put asunder, let the next join back together: We speak of the United States’ sluggish COVID vaccine rollout. The vital protection from the deadly virus that’s now killing 4,000 Americans daily has still only reached 10.6 million souls, just 3% of the population.
While some states have administered shots quickly — New York, where Gov. Cuomo micro-managed for too long, and scheduling shots is a huge headache, is middling — problems are nationwide.
Give Joe Biden credit for understanding that, when he sets up shop in the West Wing Wednesday, task number one is delivering on smarter, more coordinated vaccine distribution. If uptake lags, the economy sags.
Plans Biden rolled out Friday would deliver more shots to sites accessible to low-income communities of color, those hardest hit by the virus, via community centers, school gyms, churches and more. Federal cash should finance the necessary cold-storage equipment.
So too will he launch a massive ad campaign to convince wary Americans to get inoculated; nearly a third still tell pollsters they won’t roll up their sleeves. Those most vaccine-skeptical are often also those most vulnerable to sickness and death.
That must go hand in hand with a kick in the pants of a still-too-sluggish supply, using the Defense Production Act.
As for New York, where the 300,000 or so Pfizer and Moderna doses per week haven’t reached nearly enough people in need: Cumbersome scheduling systems have to be streamlined, and the state must systematically show where every last shot gets sent.
There was a little bit of light yesterday. In response to an inquiry from these quarters about how efficiently each hospital was dispensing its allotment, Cuomo presented data on some of the 194 hospitals in the state. Now release it all, every day, and let true accountability flourish.
— New York Daily News