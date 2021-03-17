Andrew Cuomo refuses to accept the reality that he is, by the day, an increasingly isolated governor — an embattled, imperiled one who is under investigation by the state attorney general and, quite possibly, facing impeachment.
And here we thought such chaos might have at least taken a breather with the departure of former President Donald Trump.
Cuomo is, sadly, borrowing a few pages from Trump’s script, suggesting that calls for him to resign are “undemocratic,” as if New Yorkers would be disenfranchised if he did the right thing and stepped down and let his duly elected lieutenant governor, Kathy Hochul, serve out his term.
He wasn’t so concerned for democracy when, 13 years ago, another New York governor, Eliot Spitzer, resigned over allegations that he’d slept with a prostitute. This governor faces much more consequential accusations — that he and his administration lied for months in a coverup concerning COVID-19 nursing home deaths, and that he sexually harassed multiple women.
It’s Cuomo who is now railing, Trumplike, about due process and how unfair it all is, rather than addressing the allegations in a truly substantive way.
It’s Cuomo who’s doing Trumpian loyalty checks, having his vaccine czar, Larry Schwartz, query Democratic county executives on their support, sometimes in the same conversation as discussions about vaccines. The message could hardly be less subtle: Nice county you got here. Be a shame if its people couldn’t get lifesaving shots.
This is not how you convince people you are not a harassing bully.
We’re well aware that, in the latest Siena poll, a majority of New Yorkers say Cuomo should stick it out. We are still in a scary time, with a pandemic still raging globally and only about 9% of New Yorkers fully vaccinated.
New Yorkers are tired of how this feels at times like just one more partisan kerfuffle as Republicans overplay their hand, accusing the governor of heinous crimes and then fundraising off the fake outrage. Outrage, mind you, that they never mustered for Trump’s proven corruption and outright bragging about sexually abusing women.
But the issue here isn’t Republican hypocrisy. It’s Cuomo, and the steady erosion of his support and the mandate he needs to govern. Cuomo, capable as he may be, cannot do this job alone. And more and more, with the passing of every day, that is exactly where he finds himself.
He needs to resign for the good of the state.
— Times Union, Albany/TNS