ALBANY (TNS) — In recent days, we learned that staffers in Andrew Cuomo’s office helped produce the governor’s coronavirus book, “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the Coronavirus Pandemic,” which was released in October. The staffers volunteered their time, the governor’s office says.
You may be wondering how employees learned they’d be working for free on a book for which Cuomo would be handsomely paid. If so, I’m here to help with a transcript of how that conversation might have gone.
I’ve decided to name the staffers Miranda and Leonard, and any resemblance to real people may or may not be coincidental. Other than the governor, of course.
Andrew Cuomo: Morning, guys.
Miranda: Good morning, governor. Listen, I just spoke with Zucker and we have a troubling COVID outbreak happening down in Nassau ...
The governor scrunches his face and waves his hand.
Cuomo: Not now, Miranda. I have something more important to discuss. Some happy news, for once. You see, I’m writing a book, and you two and the rest of the staff will get to help.
Leonard: A novel?
Cuomo: This is a memoir.
Leonard: But governor, you wrote a memoir. It only sold 3,200 copies, including the 27 you made me buy. It was very embarrassing for all of us.
Cuomo: Yes, but that was before I became America’s hero. This book will focus on all the great things I’ve been doing during the pandemic and the tremendous leadership I’ve shown. This book is going to be a real, behind-the-scenes look at how great it is to be Andrew Cuomo.
Leonard: But sir, New York has more COVID deaths than any other state. The pandemic is ongoing. There could be a second wave, unexpected developments...
Cuomo: Well, sure. But one thing is clear: I have handled the pandemic beautifully and will continue to handle it beautifully. I’m all about data and facts, as you know, and those are the facts.
Miranda: Speaking of data, governor, we have some disturbing new numbers from nursing homes. Zucker says ...
The governor covers his ears with his hands.
Cuomo: Those are bad facts, Miranda. I like good facts. In — see what I did there? — we’re going to be keeping those unpleasant nursing home stats on the downlow, if you catch my drift. We’ll be doing some editing, so to speak.
Miranda: Editing?
Cuomo: By the way, I just have to say that you look spectacular in that dress.
Leonard: Let’s focus on the book, sir. You said you need our help?
Cuomo: That’s right. You see, while I’m going to be the author, you guys will be doing promotional duties along with a good chunk of the, well, writing. I just need you to type up all the great things people say about me, along with the charming things I do, the funny anecdotes I tell, my hilarious quips.
Leonard: Quips?
Cuomo: Like that bit I do about how Jews can’t dance, for example.
Miranda: Sir, we talked about those jokes. Remember the Post headlines?
Cuomo: I want you to capture the real Andrew Cuomo, the sexy, playful charismatic governor adored by Cuomosexuals everywhere. The stallion who beats Donald Trump with one hand and squashes Bill de Blasio with the other. I mean, I’m no superhero, but I’m darn fantastic, obviously.
Leonard: Obviously. How much will we be paid for this work?
Cuomo: You’re probably wondering about the title. I’m thinking, “Lessons on Life, Leadership and Love from America’s COVID Crusher.” Too much?
Leonard: Perhaps. How much will we be paid?
Cuomo: American Savior. The Zeus from Queens. I’m spit-balling here.
Leonard: How much will we be paid?
Cuomo: Oh, by the way, before I forget, I’ve been having more technical trouble with my cell.
The governor holds up his flip phone.
Leonard: Paid, sir?
Cuomo: I’m glad you brought that up. You’ll be paid nothing. Nada. Zilch. Zippo. This will be a volunteer kind of thing, a hobby to fill your spare time.
Leonard: Since the start of the pandemic, I’ve been working non-stop. I’m here 18 hours a day, seven days a week. When I go home, I fall into bed. I’m sorry, but I simply don’t have time to volunteer.
Cuomo: Perhaps I wasn’t clear. This isn’t the voluntary kind of volunteer work. This is the volunteering you do because I call the shots, I’m telling you to do it and YOU HAVE NOT YET SEEN MY WRATH. Got it?
Leonard: Got it.
Miranda: How much will you be paid for the book?
Cuomo: Well, we’re still twisting some arms and hammering out details, but we’re looking at something in the neighborhood of four mil.
Miranda: Four million dollars. For a book about you.
Cuomo: It’s a steal. This will go gangbusters. Andrew Cuomo, the man who conquered the coronavirus pandemic. This is Ernest Hemingway meets Jonas Salk. This is a masterpiece of American literature.
Leonard: You know, since you’re talking to publishers, I wonder if you might put in a word for my novel. It’s quite good, I think. It’s an immigrant’s story, set in the New York of the ...
Cuomo: Meeting adjourned.
(Chris Churchill is a columnist for the Times Union of Albany.)