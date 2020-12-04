Scientists and researchers the world over have harnessed the energy of their minds and hearts to craft a weapon against the persistent and deadly COVID-19 pandemic.
Now their feverish efforts are yielding results. Food and Drug Administration authorization of vaccines is on the near horizon, and doses could be available within weeks.
But there is much more work to do, and not only by the medical and research community. The work must be done by Americans.
Responsible constituents of the world must mentally prepare to roll up their sleeves and, well, take their medicine. A vaccination only does its job if the public is willing to be vaccinated.
It will require faith — in the FDA, in the pharmaceutical and medical communities — at a time when skepticism about all institutions is and has been on the rise.
For some, there will be incredulity at the speed with which a vaccine was developed. The process of moving from lab to public deployment typically spans years but, now, has been reduced to months. But this is not evidence of lack of proper medical standards but rather evidence of humankind’s spirit, ingenuity, determination.
Any shade of doubt about whether to receive the vaccine that is on its way — and there will be some doubt — must be illuminated by realization that the vaccine’s greatest hope of success is widespread inoculation.
We have a long history of the success of vaccination. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, vaccination protects against 14 diseases that once were prevalent in America: polio, tetanus, influenza, hepatitis B, hepatitis A, rubella, Hib (or Haemophilus influenzae type B), measles, whooping cough, Streptococcus pneumoniae, rotavirus, mumps, chickenpox and diphtheria.
There have been missteps in our history of vaccination. Tragic mistakes have occurred. There is always some degree of risk.
Elsevier, a global leader in research publishing and information analytics focused on science and health and which makes its research and data content on COVID-19 available to the U.S. National Institutes of Health as well as the World Health Organization, has reported studies indicating that some resistance is expected: Perhaps only two-thirds of U.S. residents would be willing to be inoculated.
To allay safety fears, the FDA gave guidance in late June stating that nonclinical safety studies are necessary and that drug companies will be required to monitor vaccines after approval. Also, the World Health Organization’s director of immunization and vaccines, Katherine O’Brien, has emphasized that “fast tracking does not mean a compromise on safety or efficacy.”
No vaccine in history has been 100% safe. But history shows the value of vaccination. This is the time to follow doctor’s orders and take the COVID-19 vaccine when it’s offered.
