So here we are, one year into the COVID-19 pandemic.
Let’s go over some of the things we’ve learned.
“Avoid it like the plague” is no longer a useful phrase in America. We’ve learned that many people won’t avoid an actual plague, but will instead find a bunch of nonsensical reasons to spout in claiming that they shouldn’t have to change their lives for the health and safety of others.
For example: There’s still people whining about having to wear a mask. I have a friend outside of this immediate area who reloads his own ammunition. He wears a mask while he does it. But he won’t wear a mask outside or around other people.
In the reloading room, it’s common sense to protect his lungs. Outside of the reloading room, it’s a violation of his rights.
And this makes sense to him.
Working from home is less fun than many anticipated. Myself, I’ve been working in the office straight through, with a few days of working from home. Others at the newspaper have been home for a few months up to one year.
My sister has been working from home throughout the pandemic. By now, we’d all prefer that she return to her office. Our dining room has been taken over. My daughter and I must find ways to exist and entertain ourselves away from the dining room. For a year. Sigh.
Zoom meetings aren’t as fun as the name implies. Zoom is an action verb, after all, and brings to mind something zipping speedily by. In reality, a chorus of “can you hear me now?” and “are you still there?” make for a slow, arduous plod through what should have been done over email in the first place. But then again, it probably wouldn’t be the best marketing choice to call the video-conferencing tool “Frustration” instead.
It seems we as a culture were spoiled by face-to-face interaction, so accustomed to “handshake deals” and hugs of greeting that a year without much human contact has rendered us rudderless. I saw an old friend the other day. Without thinking, I hugged him. Then we stood back and looked at each other in shock, feeling like the “social distancing police” were going to run in — 6 feet apart — and bust us. Like the school dance chaperones with a ruler, except I guess this would have to be with a couple of yard sticks.
I joke about it, but with health issues with myself and my daughter, I’m grateful to everyone who has been taking the precautions recommended.
Some positive things have certainly come out of this — hygiene for example. With more people washing their hands for the recommended time, other illnesses aren’t as prevalent this year. I know I’m grateful when I see shopping carts being cleaned, and hand sanitizer dispensers more readily available.
And another thing, I’ve seen more families spending time together. I’ve noticed parents and children picking out board games at the store. I’ve spoken to parents who are doing art projects with their children. Others have rediscovered the joys of reading, or taking a walk, or riding bicycles. There’s a child in my neighborhood with a cute unicorn helmet she wears as she rides her bicycle under the watchful eye of adults.
There’s a lot of talk of a “new normal” after the pandemic is over. I’m hopeful that family togetherness will be a big part of it.
Life is usually so frenetic — jobs, kids, schedules, homework, appointments, activities. The pandemic has slowed that pace considerably. I remember when a family member’s children were in school, and participated in numerous after-school activities along with being active in their church. The children’s lives were so heavily scheduled that I wondered when they had time to just be a kid.
Hopefully, with the COVID-19 vaccines becoming more prevalent, and cases of the virus becoming less and less, that society can find that “new normal” soon. And let’s hope that some of what we’ve learned over the past year will find its way in, too.
(Marcie Schellhammer is the Era’s assistant managing editor. She can be reached at marcie@bradfordera.com)