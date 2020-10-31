What a strange year this has been as people and businesses have learned to carry on with life in the midst of a pandemic. At first, that meant a near halt to everything as we locked down and lived in isolation.
Adaptation and modification became key to doing things as we learned terms such as social distancing and PPE, donned masks and made sanitizer and toilet paper hot commodities.
Halloween 2020 will be one with adaptations to a long-held American practice of trick or
treating. Many communities have decided to let the door-to-door activity go on as before because no one wanted to take away yet another activity for kids. In most, however, participation has been left to the discretion of parents and homeowners. An unlit porch light doesn’t mean someone hates kids. It may simply mean a resident is choosing to “pass” this year.
In the past, adult organizers have offered events such as “trunk or treat” or community Halloween parties, deeming these safer for little ghouls and goblins, superheroes and royalty navigating the streets in costumes they might trip in and masks preventing full vision. Looking around the area, some communities are offering a blend of trick or treating activities and group events.
While chatting with a friend from church, I was impressed to learn of another good and safe idea. She and her husband were collecting addresses of friends. On Halloween, the plan was to drive their two daughters to these places. The consenting individuals would have an opportunity to see the girls in full regalia, then the family would return home where special (and safe) candy treats awaited.
“It’s all about having people see the costumes anyway,” this young mother said.
This was another example of the decisions being made in a year such as this, but her comments hit the mark. For many kids, it IS all about the costume; the candy is secondary.
As a child in the 1950s, we had a few choices of store-bought costumes with a flimsy fabric one-piece you stepped into over your clothes and a hard plastic mask with large holes for eyes and little-hard-to-breathe holes under the nose.
My sister and I were bused down from Rock City to what was known as School 10 in those days after the Knapp Creek School closed. Halloween included a costume party after lunch. Most kids went home but we ate in a lunchroom. I don’t remember my costume that year, but I’ll never forget my sister Cheri’s choice. It was Bugs Bunny.
It wasn’t that the rascally rabbit was an outstanding choice. It was an odd circumstance surrounding that school party. After our lunch, we gathered our costumes and donned them while the other children returned clad in theirs. Bugs Bunny, however, had gone missing. It was a mystery what happened to him—until one of my sister’s classmates emerged wearing the mask with the long ears.
It could have been a duplication, but it wasn’t. Apparently, when the classmate went home for lunch, she forgot it was costume day. When she returned, she saw our boxes in the coat room and made a selection. Isn’t it funny what we remember, but I still recall the girl’s unusual name. Also, my sister’s tears at how the day derailed.
Later, with two little brothers, costumes got passed down, but we could also choose to put on a flannel shirt, jeans and a hat and go as a hobo or a cowboy. We did, however, put a lot of thought into it when someone asked, “So what are you going to be this year?”
Our daughter, Michele, came to mind with my friend’s comment. For her, it was all about the PLANNING for the costume. In my most-published story, “The Gorilla Wore Roller Skates,” I have many times shared her elaborate planning to transform herself into The Fonz from “Happy Days.” Michele not only remade herself, but her wheelchair became a motorcycle.
When she was younger, it was Underdog, her favorite cartoon superhero. Later, she became enamored with an American adaptation of a Japanese anime series called, “Battle of the Planets.” The “G-Force” team characters included two named Princess and Mark. For some reason, we never took a photo of The Fonz that year we lived in Iowa, but a rendering a Buffalo News Magazine artist once made to accompany one printing of this story brings the scene to life.
I did take a black and white photo of Princess Michele and it carries bittersweet memories of not only the materials she selected for her ensemble, but a reminder of how often this little child was sick from her SMA diagnosis. That photo triggers memories of her insistence to trick or treat at just a few houses, even though she wasn’t feeling well.
“People have to see my costume!” she declared.
So, my new friend is right. It’s about the costume. And the planning. And getting to make believe you are someone else for just a night.