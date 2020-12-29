ALBANY (TNS) — As the calendar creeps through the final days of 2020, I have questions for the year to come — 21 of them, in fact.
1. Will Donald Trump ever admit he lost a fair election and concede?
Of course! What do you think he is, some sort of sore loser?
2. Will Rep. Elise Stefanik ever concede Trump lost the election?
Only after the Republican congresswoman has personally counted every single legal ballot, all 155 million of them.
3. Will Andrew Cuomo ever release truthful data on nursing home deaths?
Only if a judge forces him to. In the meantime, he’ll keep using the state’s official and terribly bogus fatality total — which, unlike in other states, doesn’t include nursing home residents who died after being transferred to hospitals — to falsely claim New York ranks low in the percentage of overall deaths tied to nursing homes.
4. Will Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan have an election opponent?
Her most formidable potential opponent, Corey Ellis, had seemed primed to run a race focused on reducing crime after the city’s historically violent summer. Instead, he bowed out of the race and endorsed Sheehan’s reelection.
As I’ve written before, I hope somebody has the nerve to run, because no elected official should stroll to reelection unopposed.
5. Is this the year Andrew Cuomo finally begins his inevitable run for president?
I will not grant that question the dignity of a response! In fact, I’ve resolved not to mention the governor’s presidential ambitions for the entirety of the year. And that means I will also not spend even a second ruminating on the possibility of a Trump vs. Cuomo match-up in 2024.
I may still have nightmares about it, however.
7. Turning to sports ... will the Nets win their first NBA title?
The team from Brooklyn looks formidable. Unfortunately, one of its stars is the frequently injured and always mercurial Kyrie Irving. So the answer is no.
8. How will the other professional basketball team from New York City do?
The Harlem Globetrotters will have another great season.
9. Will the Buffalo Bills win the Super Bowl?
Prediction: The Bills will defy the odds, defeating Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs to make it to the Super Bowl. They will then lose to old nemesis Tom Brady, who now has a pirate on his helmet. (Insert sad trombone notes here.)
10. Will fans be allowed into the stadium to watch Buffalo Bills playoff games?
Prediction: Andrew Cuomo will shutter all non-essential businesses, tell us we’re being irresponsible if we step outside our homes, allow fans at Bills games and then shout at reporters who suggest New Yorkers find his edicts confusing. “Follow the facts!” he’ll yell. “They’re not confused. You’re confused.”
11. Will I really be able to think of 21 questions?
Yes, but I’m just now beginning to realize it won’t be as easy as I hoped. If only we were at the end of 2010...
12. After they blew it (again), will we ever believe polls again?
According to the latest poll, 57% of Americans say they will.
13. Will Patrick Madden learn to value transparency?
The Troy mayor contracted COVID-19 last week and didn’t tell the public. A big deal? Maybe not, but it’s worth noting that Madden’s administration is often as transparent as a brick wall.
There are many examples, but the best remains the Democrat’s continued refusal to release a taxpayer-funded report on the police shooting of Edson Thevenin in 2017. For Madden, secrecy is a habit.
14. Will Andrew Yang run for mayor of New York?
Yes, but wouldn’t it be cooler if Yang returned to his roots and ran to be mayor of Schenectady?
15. Will the state Legislature try to raise your taxes?
Does it snow in Buffalo in January?
16. Will Andrew Cuomo write a book congratulating himself for how he handled the second half of the coronavirus pandemic?
Yes, and it still won’t include truthful nursing home numbers.
17. Will we continue to pay attention to Donald Trump’s tweets?
Yes, if only because they’re the best way to keep up on the latest conspiracy theories.
18. Is it just me or is this column starting to feel longer than 2020? Is anybody still reading?
Beats me on both fronts. But I will count that as two questions!
20. When will life return to normal?
This is, of course, the most important question of 2021. I’m optimistically hoping that by the summer the pandemic will have waned and we’ll be going to concerts, eating at crowded restaurants and doing all the things we so badly miss. I’m hoping it will be the summer of our lives. But that brings me to the final question...
21. Can life ever really return to normal?
I suspect the pandemic will leave us changed in all sorts of ways we can’t yet realize, and life won’t ever be entirely the same. The calendar will change, but 2020 won’t be easy to leave behind.