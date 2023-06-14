I took $30 in cash into the gas station one recent day. I hoped the quick run into the pay-first store would fill 'er up from the quarter tank or so that I had. I don’t like to use credit cards at the pump, so I have become used to the idea that I’ll have to run inside, maybe wait in line, then pass the cash for a quick transaction and pump turn-on.
This day, the clerk picked up a card from a stack by the register. “Don’t you want to put it on this? It’s easier.” I said, “What? No, thank you.” It looked like a gift card, which I do use for gifts. He persisted with some sort of spiel, maybe required by the company, and I told him I don’t like messing with cards at the pump. “You can still bring it in here,” he insisted, then said, “Don’t you want to save money?” I guess it had a few cents off if you used the card.
By then, I was getting frustrated. I said, “I guess not. I just want you to take this thirty-bucks and let me fill my gas tank.” He finally did, frowning.
When did just getting gas get so complicated?
My sister-in-law, Eunice, was telling me of a quest to find valences for the kitchen she was sprucing up. She’d already visited a few stores to no avail when she spotted an ad for valences in a specific store’s flyer. She drove there — but no valences. At the register, the cashier asked the apparently required, “Did you find everything you were looking for?” Eunice was honest. “No,” she said and showed the cashier the ad. The woman glanced at it and responded, “Oh. I wouldn’t know anything about that. I just work here.” Eunice and I are of one accord when we ponder, “then why ask the question?”
The truth is, stores have less and less actual merchandise inventory due to factors such as shortages that happened during and after COVID, and to how many people now prefer to just shop online. Retail stores can’t afford to keep a lot of items with lower foot traffic. A sad reality is some of us still like to SEE and TOUCH what we’re looking for before we buy, like Eunice in trying to match a valence to her new kitchen décor. Some do not care to use credit cards or varied digital pay options required if you buy online.
When did consumerism get so complicated?
In Michigan last month, I had a wonderful time. This year, I found a great hotel — clean, quiet, no car stereo booming out my window. Of course, I was on the third floor. After a four-night stay, I was ready to check out at 6:45 a.m. on a Monday so I could head back to New York.
I was shocked to be told my credit card, which I DO use for lodging, was denied. It reserved the room just fine. They tried again. Nope. We figured since I was away from home, maybe fraud was involved, but I couldn’t call the MICHIGAN credit union that held the card until later.
“That’s OK,” I said. “I have the cash,” and placed bills on the counter.
“Oh, no, no, no!” the desk clerk said. “We can’t take cash!”
She couldn’t give me a real reason, though I suspect this “policy” comes from not tempting rotating staff with too much cash on hand.
“Great,” I said. “I have to get on the road. Now what?”
She said “You can check out, but I can’t give you a receipt. And you can’t come back here until it’s paid.” Such a comment made me feel like I was trying to skip out on a bill.
When did a hotel stay you can even afford to pay for get so complicated?
I hated to leave with an unpaid bill at this great hotel I’d found and planned to visit again. But reluctantly, I did.
A couple hours down the road, I stopped to call the credit union. Turns out it wasn’t fraud, but a fraud alert had definitely been triggered. Card use completely stopped when a hotel clerk apparently entered an incorrect year on the card’s expiration date. I was so focused on getting the card number right, it never occurred to me (or to the clerk) to check the date. I guess these do matter. Only the credit union could reinstate its use, which it did a short time later, thankfully.
I wondered why I never got a fraud alert that I could’ve settled earlier in the week during bank hours. When I got home, I found out why. The fraud alert went to my home phone instead of my cell phone. These days if we have more than one phone number, I suppose we have to designate which one is best for a particular circumstance.
Sometimes life is just complicated…
(Contact contributor Deb Wuethrich at deborahmarcein@gmail.com)