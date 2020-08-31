The United States Postal Service. A national treasure. A national necessity.
Vital infrastructure since the start of our country. Founding father Benjamin Franklin was the first steward when he went to work as our first postmaster general.
Do we dare to diminish this service by judging it only on how it performs as a business?
The U.S. Postal Service is priceless, faithfully providing the exchange of important checks; Christmas, sympathy and thank-you cards; papers of commerce; wedding invitations; graduation announcements; letters to and from military servicemen and women.
Who can have mail delivered?
Everyone, equally, and it’s been that way all these years since our country’s birth. A network of post office buildings and postal workers around the country deliver the daily mail to anyone, anywhere.
If a new road goes up with new houses and new mailboxes, who begins the daily delivery of envelopes and packages? The Postal Service. On the contrary, other services like cable, gas or cell service may not reach people deemed too far out.
We cover lots of land in this country with lots of people. When you expect something in the mail from someone, anywhere, do you know roughly when to check your mailbox?
It’s in our nation’s best interest to have a strong Postal Service that continues the great work it has done since Ben Franklin took the helm.
When I began writing, I couldn’t have anticipated what just happened as I was finishing.
I’m feeling compelled to tell you that my mailperson just dropped off something in my mailbox. I’m looking at my watch. Time had gotten away from me. But, yes, it really is “that time of the day.”
Please excuse me, I have to get the mail.
Ronni Gronemeier, Olean