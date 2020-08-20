My husband recently suffered a heart attack and was rushed to Olean General Hospital. The care he received from the moment he arrived was most excellent, as good as one could possibly expect. The staff was amazing. They all worked so fast and got him into the heart catheterization lab in record speed.
No doubt, they saved his life. In addition, throughout the entire stressful experience, the staff was so thoughtful and kind to me and kept me well informed as to my husband’s situation.
I am ever so grateful for Dr. Chris (Mallavarapu) and all the staff that took care of us. Considering the size of our community, we are so fortunate to have a hospital with the latest technology and skilled staff necessary for addressing emergency heart issues.
We, as a family, thank all at Olean General who took an otherwise stressful situation and turned it into something with the best possible outcomes one could expect.
Bonita Torrey, Portville